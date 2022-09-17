Point of Care (PoC) Infectious Disease Testing Market Surging Over 4X Touching USD 4.22 Billion by 2028 | BlueWeave Consulting

BlueWeave Consulting and Research Pvt Ltd
·7 min read
BlueWeave Consulting and Research Pvt Ltd
BlueWeave Consulting and Research Pvt Ltd

North America currently holds a disproportionately large part of the global market for PoC diagnostics. Due to advantageous reimbursement policies that are predicted to increase service demand, the regional market growth is anticipated to continue during the period in analysis. The rising production of cutting-edge goods, Europe is forecast to hold the second-highest position in the global market during the projection period. Additionally, rising government R&D investments would fuel the regional market expansion. As more market participants are entering the region and PoC diagnostics kits are being used more frequently, the market in Asia Pacific (APAC) will grow at the fastest rate.

New Delhi, Sept. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Point of Care (PoC) Infectious Disease Testing Market is flourishing mainly due to the rapidly spurring demand for PoC testing kits for the diagnosis of increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, such as HIV, influenza, RSV, and Covid, among the world population.

BlueWeave Consulting, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, estimated the size of Global Point of Care (PoC) Infectious Disease Testing Market at USD 1.4 billion in 2021. BlueWeave expects Global Point of Care (PoC) Infectious Disease Testing Market to expand at an impressive CAGR of 17.4% between 2022 and 2028 to reach a size of USD 4.22 billion by 2028. Major growth factors for the market expansion include an increasing number of people worldwide affected by a variety of infectious diseases, such as HIV, Covid, influenza, and RSV.

Global Point of Care (PoC) Infectious Disease Testing Market - Technology Advancements

Due to the robust product portfolios and impressive distribution networks of large corporations in developed and developing countries, the market for infectious disease diagnostics is semi-consolidated. Strategic alliances between the major players in the sector and the introduction of diagnostic products are anticipated to promote the growth of the companies and increase their market share. However, the market's prospective chances are allowing a number of domestic competitors to enter in the years to come. By 2028, the market will be slightly fragmented as a result of this. For instance, Precipio Inc. and ADS Biotech engaged into a strategic alliance in July 2020 to develop a COVID-19 detection test based on lateral flow immunoassay. It obtained EUA approval to distribute the kits to physician's labs, retail pharmacies, and direct-to-consumer.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/report/point-of-care-infectious-disease-testing-market/report-sample

Global Point of Care (PoC) Infectious Disease Testing Market - Rising Demand

The prevalence of infectious diseases including HIV, influenza, and RSV, is rising globally, which further increases the rate at which patients are diagnosed. For instance, the United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) estimated that 38 million persons worldwide received an HIV/AIDS diagnosis in 2019. Additionally, a research study released by the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that approximately 10 million individuals worldwide were infected by tuberculosis in 2018. As a result, during the period in analysis, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases would enhance the need for PoC devices for their diagnosis and, in turn, support market expansion.

Segmental Coverage

Global Point of Care (PoC) Infectious Disease Testing Market - By Technique

Agglutination test, flow-through test/Immuno-concentration assay, molecular diagnostics, and others are segments in the Global Point of Care (PoC) Infectious Disease Testing Market based on the technique. In 2020, the lateral flow immunoassay market category represented a lopsided market share. The quicker diagnosis and accessibility of the test kits in decentralized settings are responsible for the supremacy. Additionally, the segment has grown as a result of more products being launched as a result of COVID-19.

The increased use of innovative tests, such as RT-PCR and ELISA in infectious disease PoC testing kits is expected to drive the molecular diagnostics market by 2028. Additionally, the increase in FDA approvals is probably going to accelerate the segment's revenue growth. Additionally, the flow-through test/immunoconcentration assay market is anticipated to expand at a sizable CAGR over the course of the forecast period as more industry participants work on to introduce sophisticated kits based on the flow-through technique in the international marketplace. Besides, throughout the period in analysis, the agglutination test segment is expected to advance due to rising knowledge about the use of agglutination tests for diagnosing infectious diseases.

Please Visit the Press Release: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/press-release/point-of-care-poc-infectious-disease-testing-market-surging-over-4x-touching-usd-4-22-billion-by-2028

Regional Insights

Due to factors such as the existence of significantly large companies and a well-established healthcare system, North America dominates the PoC infectious disease testing market, with the US accounting for the highest revenue share. Furthermore, the expected revenue share is supported by the introduction of technology advancements in the US. Meanwhile, due to a surge in R&D investments in patient-centric institutions in Japan and China, Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to expand at the fastest rate. Furthermore, variables that are expected to propel regional success include the rapidly rising burden of chronic infectious diseases and the existence of government initiatives meant to encourage early detection. Businesses in APAC are concentrating on the creation of novel assays. For instance, in May 2017, One BioMed and Singapore's A*Star's Genome Institute established a joint lab venture for the creation of molecular diagnostic assays. The goal of this collaboration is to create assays for the Asian market for clinical infectious disease diagnostics. Among these tests are those for juvenile respiratory infections, diseases transmitted by mosquitoes, and drug-resistant tuberculosis.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Point of Care (PoC) Infectious Disease Testing Market

The COVID-19 pandemic had a modest impact on pharmaceutical firms and research organizations concentrate on creating POC kits for COVID-19 diagnosis. The launch of cutting-edge kits with rapid turnaround times will accelerate market expansion during the period in analysis. For instance, BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company) reported in July 2020 that the USFDA had approved the use of an emergency use authorization (EUA) for a quick, point-of-care SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic test for use with its widely used BD Veritor Plus System. However, due to supply chain disruptions and the implementation of lockdown measures, demand and sales for diagnosis products related to infectious diseases, such as MRSA (methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus), HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus), and CDI (Clostridium difficile infection) have decreased. Additionally, the revenues of the companies, including Roche and Abbott, have been impacted by a reduction in the routine testing of diagnostic procedures for various disorders. However, the market is expected to rebound rapidly in the post COVID-19 pandemic era.

Don’t miss the business opportunity in the Global Point of Care (PoC) Infectious Disease Testing Market. Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

Competitive Landscape

Alere, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, BD & Co., Chembio Diagnostics Inc., Trinity Biotech, Cardinal Health, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Bio-Rad Labs Inc., bioMérieux SA, Sight Diagnostics Ltd., Gene POC, Trivitron Healthcare, OJ-Bio Ltd., and Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics are leading companies in Global Point of Care (PoC) Infectious Disease Testing Market. Major players are currently creating strategic alliances with other well-established and emerging organizations. The goals of the partnerships are to strengthen market presence by creating a robust product portfolio that supports precise diagnosis.

Recent Developments

  • Chembio Diagnostics, Inc., released the quick PoC COVID-19/Flu A&B test in April 2021. Results of the test are available in 15 minutes. Roche launched the Cobas SARS-CoV-2 Variant Set 1 Test in March 2021. The test is designed to find COVID-19 variations that are present in the UK, South Africa, and Brazil.

Scope of the Report

Attributes 

Details

Years Considered

Historical Data – 2018–2021

Base Year – 2021

Estimated Year – 2022

Forecast – 2022–2028

Facts Covered

Revenues in USD Million

Market Coverage

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Product/Service Segmentation

By Technique, By Disease, By End Use, By Region

Key Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Alere Inc., Calypte Biomedical Corporation, Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc., Meridian Bioscience, Inc., MedMira, Inc., Trinity Biotech plc, Sekisui Diagnostics, OraSure Technologies, Inc., and Quidel Corporation.

By Technique

  • Lateral Flow

  • Agglutination Assays

  • Flow-Through Test

  • Molecular Diagnostics

  • Others

By Disease

  • HIV POC

  • Clostridium difficile POC

  • HBV POC

  • Pneumonia or Streptococcus associated infections

  • Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) POC

  • HPV POC

  • Influenza/Flu POC

  • HCV POC

  • MRSA POC

  • TB and drug-resistant TB POC

  • HSV (Herpes Simplex Virus) POC

  • Others

By End Use

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

  • Home

  • Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities

  • Laboratories

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa

Please Find Below Some New Reports:

Orthopedic Navigation System Market - Global Size, Share, Trend Analysis, Opportunity and Forecast Report, 2018–2028

Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market -Global Size, Share, Trend Analysis, Opportunity and Forecast Report, 2018–2028

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market- Global Size, Share, Trend Analysis, Opportunity and Forecast Report, 2018–2028

Urinary Catheters Market - Global Size, Share, Trend Analysis, Opportunity and Forecast Report, 2018–2028

Peptide and Anticoagulant Drugs Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trend Analysis and Forecast Report, 2018-2028

About Us

BlueWeave Consulting provides comprehensive Market Intelligence (MI) Solutions to businesses regarding various products and services online and offline. We offer all-inclusive market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost the performance of your business solutions. BWC has built its reputation from scratch by delivering quality inputs and nourishing long-lasting relationships with its clients. We are one of the promising digital MI solutions companies providing agile assistance to make your business endeavors successful.

Contact Us:

BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt. Ltd

+1 866 658 6826 | +1 425 320 4776 | +44 1865 60 0662

info@blueweaveconsulting.com
https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/blueweaveconsulting/


Latest Stories

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • Stein earns first Prince of Wales Stakes win aboard Duke of Love

    FORT ERIE, Ont. — Justin Stein has his first Prince of Wales Stakes win. The veteran jockey rode Duke of Love to victory in the $400,000 race, the second jewel of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown, at Fort Erie Racetrack on Tuesday afternoon. "It feels amazing," he said afterwards. "It was just awesome." Stein had Duke of Love second almost the entire race behind Ironstone and jockey Kazushi Kimura, something Stein figured was an an advantage given the muddy conditions of the track. Coming off the f

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • The most crucial aspect of OG Anunoby's impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at how OG Anunoby can help the Raptors increase their ceiling for the 2022-23 season and why it affects his future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Calgary wrestling legend Bret Hart celebrated for Canada's Walk of Fame induction

    The full nickname might not fit on a plaque, but in the professional wrestling world, he's known as "The best there is, the best there was and the best there ever will be." He's also known as "The Excellence of Execution." And "The Hitman." On Monday, a special hometown celebration was held in Calgary to celebrate Bret Hart's latest designation: member of Canada's Walk of Fame. Born in Calgary, Hart attended Ernest Manning High School and Mount Royal College before joining the family trade. Hart

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Matt Chapman's two homers lift Blue Jays over Orioles 6-3 in crucial Toronto win

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman feels that he's put the ups and downs of his season behind him. At least, for one night. Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run homer to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. The two dingers snapped a 25-game drought for the Toronto third baseman that dated back to Aug. 20. "To be able to have a game tonight where I felt like I was in control, able to find the barrel consistently, is a good sign," said

  • Canadians Marino, Bouchard advance to second round of Chennai Open

    CHENNAI, India — Canadians Rebecca Marino and Eugenie Bouchard advanced to the second round of the Chennai Open tennis tournament with wins on Monday. Vancouver's Marino, seeded seventh at the WTA 250 event, posted a 7-5, 6-2 win over Russia's Anna Blinkova. Marino won 70.5 per cent of first-serve points and broke Blinkova six times on nine chances. Blinkova had seven break chances against Marino, but only managed to convert three. Marino is coming off a run to the third round at the U.S. Open t

  • Wynn's goal is always to be disruptive and get to the opposing quarterback

    HAMILTON — The defensive formations and schemes in pro football are detailed and complicated but the ultimate goal for Dylan Wynn has never wavered. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive tackle's main priority, game in and game out, revolves around being disruptive, getting to the quarterback and making his life miserable "Isn't that the story about football, though," Wynn said with a smile. "That's what we've been told since we were kids. "That's why I love my job so much. I get to directly affect

  • Toronto Arrows sign Australian-born Canada-eligible prop Connor Grindal

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed Australian-born prop Connor Grindal for the 2023 Major League Rugby season. While born in Sydney, the 24-year-old Grindal is Canada-eligible by virtue of Canadian parents. He also comes with a rugby heritage. His father Iain was a scrum half with the Toronto Welsh (now the Toronto Dragons), Queen’s University, and Ontario provincial team throughout the 1980s before moving to Australia. While at Queen’s, Iain Grindal helped lead the Golden Gaels to four co

  • Brittany Crew still grappling with weight of expectations after injury-marred Olympics

    For athletes, expectations can be a funny thing. For some, they can motivate and push them to succeed, to fill out the glorious details in a script that has already been written. For others, the lofty predictions of others can be crushing, especially when things don't go as planned. They can derail even the most promising of careers. That's what happened to Canadian shot putter Brittany Crew. When CBC Sports caught up with Crew recently on a sunny afternoon on the campus of York University, the