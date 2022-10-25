Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Global Market to Reach $4.32 Billion by 2026

Dublin, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global point-of-care molecular diagnostics market is expected to grow from $2.50 billion in 2021 to $2.78 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.18%. The point-of-care molecular diagnostics market is expected to reach $4.32 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.59%.

North America was the largest region in the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The rapid growth in the occurrence of infectious and respiratory diseases is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market. Respiratory infections, such as viruses or bacteria, are caused by microorganisms that influence the respiratory system. These microbes can be transferred through coughing, sneezing, or direct touch. The severity of the respiratory medications includes a variety of inhalers, oral medications, intravenous treatments, and point-of-care molecular diagnostic to cure the patient.

For instance, in May 2020, an annual Report on MCCD (Medical Certification of Cause of Death) 2020 shows that respiratory system diseases are the second most common cause of death, accounting for 10% of the total medically certified causes of death (88.7%). Furthermore, between 2019 and 2020, the number of deaths caused by respiratory disorders increased from 152,311 to 181,160. Therefore, the rapid occurrence of infectious and respiratory diseases and death will drive the point-of-care-molecular diagnostics market.

Technological innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market. Major companies operating in the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market are focused on providing technologically advanced solutions to strengthen their market position. These companies are implementing next-generation point-of-care molecular diagnostics technologies solutions and related services, such as enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and mass spectrometry (MS), situ hybridizations, spectral karyotyping imaging, DNA microarrays, and others to implement on POC devices with features of accelerating analysis times and lowering costs.

For instance, in March 2020, Abbott Laboratories, a US-based medical device company, launched the molecular point-of-care test available for detecting new coronavirus (COVID-19). According to the company, the device shows positive results in five minutes and negative in 13 minutes. This test will run on the ID NOWT platform with isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology that generates molecular results in minutes.

Scope
Markets Covered:

1) By Product And Service: Assays And Kits; Instruments And Analyzers; Software And Services
2) By Technology: Reverse Transcription - Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR); In Situ Hybridization; Sequencing
3) By Application: Respiratory Diseases; Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs); Cancer/Oncology; Hepatitis; Hematology
4) By End-User: Decentralized Labs; Hospitals; Home Care; Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Characteristics

3. Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics

5. Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Size And Growth

6. Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Segmentation

7. Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market

9. China Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market

10. India Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market

11. Japan Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market

12. Australia Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market

13. Indonesia Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market

14. South Korea Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market

15. Western Europe Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market

16. UK Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market

17. Germany Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market

18. France Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market

19. Eastern Europe Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market

20. Russia Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market

21. North America Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market

22. USA Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market

23. South America Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market

24. Brazil Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market

25. Middle East Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market

26. Africa Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market

27. Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market

29. Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • BioMerieux SA

  • Danaher Corporation

  • Quidel Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/71egge

