Point of care Diagnostics Market Size worth USD 36.21 billion by 2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast

Pune, India, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Point of care Diagnostics Market size is projected to reach USD 36.21 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of -1.9% during the forecast period. The prevalence of several chronic disorders and the incorporation of nanotechnology in diagnostic kits are likely to fuel market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled "Point of care Diagnostics Market, 2021-2028."

Point of care diagnostics are medical tools that are used to cure disorders within patients and ensure a quick recovery. The rising cases of chronic disorders among the population are likely to fuel diagnostic tools' adoption. As per the information provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) nearly all people globally were affected by tuberculosis in 2019. WHO also reported a fatality of nearly 1.4 million people during 2019. Further, the incorporation of nanotechnology is expected to boost POC diagnostics quality and improve sales. Nanotechnology boosts effectiveness and speeds up the recovery process, which, in turn, may increase the product's adoption from medical professionals and hospitals. These factors may boost the market progress during the upcoming years.





Industry Development

August 2021: Mylab Discovery Solutions and Hemex Health engaged in a partnership with each other for the development of advanced diagnostic tools for testing chronic diseases and COVID-19.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR -1.9% 2028 Value Projection USD 36.21 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 41.49 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 116 Segments covered Product, End-Users and Geography Growth Drivers Demand for POC Kits in Disease Management of COVID-19 Infection to Expand Business Prospects Integration of Nanotechnology in Rapid Diagnostics to Drive Market Growth Growing Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Disease to Fuel Demand for Rapid Diagnosis





Developed Patient Based Treatment and Launch of Advanced Diagnostic Solutions to Foster Growth

The rapid incline in chronic disorders is likely to fuel demand for point of care (POC) diagnostics tools. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)'s information nearly 115,045 syphilis cases were reported in 2018. Heavy investments in the development of medical and healthcare technology are likely to fuel the product's adoption. Manufacturers focus on the development of patient-based treatment procedures to improve the effectiveness of diagnostic procedures. For example, Abbott launched its Afinion HbA1c Dx assay in June 2019 and is the first of its kind POC diagnostics test that is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for diabetes diagnostics. In addition, the launch of advanced POC diagnostic solutions is likely to attract significant demand. These factors are likely to fuel point of care diagnostics market growth.





Robust Demand for Diagnostic Tools from Healthcare Sector to Boost Market Progress

This market is likely to grow positively during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the rising demand for effective medical diagnostic tools from the healthcare sector. Increasing COVID-19 cases and the emergence of several organ failures is likely to fuel the product's demand. Increasing investments in healthcare tools' development are likely to fuel diagnostics tools' adoption. Manufacturers focus on incorporating stringent sanitization methods and automated production techniques to avoid virus spread. Further, the adoption of reduced capacities and part-time shifts may enable manufacturers to control virus spread and recover losses. These factors are likely to fuel the market growth during the pandemic.

Adoption of Advanced Medical Diagnostic Solutions is Likely to Foster Market Growth in North America

North America is projected to dominate the Point of care Diagnostics Market share because of the rising demand for advanced medical diagnostic solutions. The market in North America stood at 14.09 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow rapidly during the upcoming years. Increasing investments in the healthcare sector are likely to boost POC diagnostics demand. In addition, strategic collaborations between major players are likely to fuel industry progress.





Major Players Announce Innovative Products to Expand Market Reach

The prominent companies operating in the market announce innovative products to satisfy consumer demand and expand their market reach considerably. For example, Cepheid declared that it is developing Xpert Xpress, SARS-CoV-2/Flu/RSV four-in-one test for the detection of RSV, Flu B, Flu A, and SARS-CoV-2 using a single patient's sample. This development may enable the company to develop solutions that attract consumer demand and help them to expand their market reach. Further, investments in research and development may enable companies to improve their solutions and utilize nanotechnology, artificial intelligence, and machine learning technologies to improve their product's effectiveness. This strategy may enable them to improve their brand image drastically.

Highlights of the Report

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.





List of Key Players Profiled in the POC Diagnostics Market Report

F . Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Abbott Laboratories (Illinois, U.S.)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (New Jersey, U.S.)

BD (Franklin Lakes, U.S.)

bioMérieux SA (Marcy l'Etoile, France)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (Ohio, U.S.)

Mesa Biotech (California, U.S.)

Cepheid (California, U.S.)

Trinity Biotech (Bray, Ireland)

Quidel Corporation (San Diego, U.S.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (California, U.S.)





