Point-of-Care Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications and Growth

Major players in the point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment market are Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher and Beckman Coulter. The global point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $17.

7 billion in 2019 to $21.5 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.4%. The growth of this market is mainly due to the increased diagnostic testing in laboratories, hospitals, and other testing sites across various country to detect the pandemic COVID-19 virus. The need for rapid diagnostic testing such as molecular and RT PCR based testing to identify people infected by coronavirus is driving the in-vitro diagnostics market. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 and reach $25.2 billion in 2023.



The point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment market consists of sales of point-of-care (POC) diagnostics devices and equipment and related services. Point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment are designed to aid physicians in performing medical diagnostic testing at or near the point of care, for immediate knowledge on diseases or conditions. Point-of-care diagnostics are segmented into cardio metabolic monitoring kits, infectious diseases testing kits, cardiac and cancer markers excluding blood glucose monitoring kits.



The point-of-care diagnostic devices and equipment market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, APAC, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North America is the largest market for point-of-care diagnostic devices and equipment and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.



Point of care devices are regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and all the diagnostic laboratory tests regulated by the clinical laboratory improvement amendments of 1988 (CLIA) that is administered by the centers for Medicare & Medicaid services (CMS). As these devices measure the biomarker levels in the body they are classified as class II (requiring 510[k] approval), or III devices (requiring the more tedious premarket approval). On the contrary, to the stringent approvals by FDA, China has a moderately lenient approval mechanism. Therefore, the top companies are using partnership approach with local vendors and distributors to expand their market share.



The POC diagnostics devices and equipment market is expected to slow down due to stringent regulatory policies, which increases the gestational period before the product enters market. POC devices and equipment manufacturers are required to obtain multiple FDA clearances before launching their product into the market. The entire process of approval consumes a lot of time, thereby restraining the market growth.



Over-the-Counter (OTC) testing is being termed as an important trend driving the growth of point of care diagnostics market. FDA has approved OTC test kits for cholesterol, fecal occult blood, pregnancy and HIV/HCV. This method would improve the access to testing and early detection of the disease. These testing kits may generate more revenue than prescription tests over the forecast period due to ease of using the kits, increased home care and self-testing, and rise in availability and adoption rate.



An increase in the incidence of target diseases is driving the POC devices and equipment market globally. The rising incidence of chronic diseases, like diabetes, rheumatism, or cancer is increasing steadily worldwide due to poor lifestyle choices and increasing obesity, thus driving the growth of POC devices and equipment market. For example, according to American Heart Association cardiovascular disease is listed as the underlying cause of death for 0.84 million deaths in the US in 2016, approximately 1 of every 3 deaths.









