Point of Care Diagnostic Market Worth $73,293 Million by 2031: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain Reports Ltd
·6 min read
Visiongain Reports Ltd
Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report Point of Care Diagnostic Market Forecast 2020- 2030: Forecasts by Product (Glucose Monitoring, Cardiometabolic Monitoring, Infectious Disease Testing, Coagulation Monitoring, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing, Cancer Marker Testing, Urinalysis Testing, Cholesterol Testing, Hematology Testing, Drugs-of-abuse Testing, Fecal Occult Testing, and Other POC Products) By Mode (Prescription-based, and OTC), By End User (Clinics, Hospitals, Home Care Setting, and Other End Users), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) Including Forecasts by Major Developed Countries and Developing Countries, Profiles of Leading Companies in the Market & PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

‘The global point of care diagnostics market was valued at $32,945 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $73,293 million in 2031’ says Visiongain’s lead analyst. Point-of-care diagnostics is as an investigation undertaken at the time of the consultation with instantaneous availability of results to make speedy and informed decisions in relation to patient care. It allows physicians and medical staff to accurately achieve real-time, lab-quality diagnostic results within minutes rather than hours. Recent years have seen significant advances in point-of-care diagnostics test and devices.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/poc-diagnostics-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

Rise in prevalence of target condition has led to increase in adoption of PoC diagnostic in clinics, hospitals and even in homecare settings. Diabetes is a severe, long-term condition which can have a major impact on the lives and well-being of individuals, and families worldwide. According to International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2019, approximately 463 million adults were living with diabetes in the world which is further anticipated to rise to 700 million by 2045. China accounted for the largest number of people with diabetes followed by India which had the second highest diabetic population. The point of care diagnostics for glucose monitoring was the highest contributor to the global market and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Moreover, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the number one cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. Whereas, cancer is the second prominent cause of death globally, with an estimated 9.6 million deaths in a year. OTC or prescription based PoC tests assists in regular monitoring of blood glucose, to detect high troponin values for CVDs, and in early detection and screening of cancer biomarkers which further enables doctors to design an effective therapy and to figure out the necessity to admit the individual to the hospital. In 2020, the point of care diagnostics market for OTC was the highest contributor to the global market.

Other factors such as high prevalence of infectious diseases namely HIV, tuberculosis, malaria, Ebola, influenza, etc. in both developed and developing countries, is also expected to drive the adoption of PoC testing worldwide. Moreover, the ongoing pandemic of Covid-19 has put the world to standstill. According to WHO, there have been 107,423,526 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2,360,280 deaths as of February 2021. The US recorded more than 27.4 million Covid-19 cases followed by India and Brazil with 10.9 million & 9.7 million cases respectively as of February 2021. This has led to a high surge in demand for POC diagnostics in hospitals.

The Visiongain report analyst commented that “It is essential for the point of care diagnostic device manufacturers to focus on developing more PoC devices that can run multiple analyses on single device. These devices simultaneously measure multiple analyses on the same cartridge also known as multiplexing. Multiplex PoC tests has numerous advantages over widely adopted singleplex test such as greater output per sample, higher throughput and increased efficiency at lower costs. These advantages of multiplex devices over singleplex devices will help in gaining more resolute and detailed diagnostics and facilitate personalized medicine for patient suffering from various conditions.”

In 2019, The North America point of care diagnostics market was the highest contributor to the global market. This is due to the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, and target conditions, supported by advance medical technology and increasing number of product approvals in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific point of care diagnostic market is anticipated to growth at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to high prevalence of infectious diseases, and large number of diabetic patients leading to rise in adoption of PoC tests in countries such as China and India. Also increase in government support indicates a favourable approval environment globally and which will encourage key manufacturers to focus and contribute to innovation thereby driving the market growth.

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/poc-diagnostics-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

However, despite the high demand for PoC test and PoC diagnostic devices, manufacturers are facing several regulatory barriers due to multi-layered regulations set by the FDA and laboratory regulations under CLIA for the premarket approval of PoC testing kits which might pose a threat to the market growth.

To gain additional share in the point of care diagnostic market, key manufacturers are adopting several strategies and development such as new product launch/approval, acquisition, partnership, collaboration, expansion and technology development. For instance, In December 2020, Beckman Coulter a Danaher acquired company, launched the new Access SARS-CoV-2 Antigen assay capable of processing up to 200 samples per hour, enabling high throughput screening in just 30 minutes. In November 2020, Becton, Dickinson and Company launched its rapid point-of-care, SARS-CoV-2 antigen test for use on the BD Veritor Plus System.

In October 2020, Siemens Healthineers launched rapid antigen test for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 in 15 minutes which helps in isolating covid-19 +ve patients sooner and avoid the spread. In May 2020, Chembio Diagnostic made an agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) to expand its commercial footprint in the US by strengthening the distribution channel for Chembio’s DPP COVID-19 system across the US. Key players profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Roche, Quidel, AccuBiotech, Johnson & Johnson, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Danaher Corporation, PTS Diagnostics, Trinity Biotech, Siemens Healthineers Group Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Instrumentation Laboratory, Nova Biomedical, Sekisui Diagnostics and Fluxergy.

Key players profiled in the report include:

Abbott Laboratories, Roche, Quidel, AccuBiotech, Johnson & Johnson, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Danaher Corporation, PTS Diagnostics, Trinity Biotech, Siemens Healthineers Group Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Instrumentation Laboratory, Nova Biomedical, Sekisui Diagnostics and Fluxergy.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com

Information found nowhere else
With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the point of care diagnostic market and leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

Find more Visiongain research reports on Pharma Diagnostics Sector click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: dev.visavadia@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports mean that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.

Contact:

Dev Visavadia
PR at Visiongain Reports Limited
Tel: + 44 0207 336 6100
Email: dev.visavadia@visiongain.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Canadian Rory (Red King) MacDonald gets new opponent on eve of PFL semifinal

    Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald has a new opponent for Saturday's Professional Fighters League semifinal in the wake of Russian Magomed Umalatov's inability to get a visa to enter Britain. MacDonald (23-9-1) and Umalatov (12-0-0) were slated to meet in the main event of the PFL playoff card at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales, with the winner advancing to the final with the 170-pound title and a US$1-million payday on the line. But on Thursday, the PFL said Umalatov and fellow

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Multiple Gold Cup & Saucer winner shaken up in Saturday crash at Red Shores

    A four-time Gold Cup & Saucer winner ended up in the hospital this weekend following a scary harness racing crash at Charlottetown's Red Shores Race Track & Casino. New Brunswick native Gilles Barrieau, driving Island Beach Boy, was thrown backwards while he was fending off a late challenge in the 12th race of Saturday's card. He was then run over by the horse that was right behind him. "[Island Beach Boy] was sent to the front, and as they reached the 3/4 pole near the end of the race, there wa

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m

  • Pacific, York United swap midfielders with Baldisimo heading east and Toussaint west

    TORONTO — York United FC and Pacific have swapped midfielders, with Cedric Toussaint headed to Pacific and Matthew Baldisimo to York. Baldisimo, in the last year of his contract, comes east on a loan deal that covers the remainder of the Canadian Premier League season. Toussaint's move to Pacific is permanent, with a contract running through 2024. Toussaint, 20, joined York in November 2020 from the CF Montreal academy. The native of Drummondville, Que., made 43 appearances for York in all compe

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1