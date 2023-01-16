Point Blank Enterprises Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Point Blank Body Armor

Point Blank Enterprises

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Point Blank Enterprises (“PBE”), the worldwide leader in the production of body armor and related protective solutions, will showcase its expanded offering of cutting-edge ballistic systems, concealable and tactical body armor and related accessory products at this week’s Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade Show (SHOT Show 2023) in the Sands Expo Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, January-17-20, 2023.



Point Blank Body Armor will be celebrating the 50th Anniversary, producing the finest body armor products that protect the men and women of this great country. Founded in 1973, Point Blank Body Armor has emerged as the industry leader in all aspects of personal protection, including soft armor, hard armor rifle plates, ballistic shields, ballistic helmets, tactical systems, and duty gear accessories for law enforcement and the military. Point Blank has delivered over 4-million ballistic armor systems without a failure, an incredible testament to the quality and commitment that has been made over the past 50-years and will continued to be made for the next generation.

Over the past 10-years, Point Blank has delivered the Alpha Elite® model to over 750,000 law enforcement officers. The Alpha Elite® model is the product of choice for American law enforcement. The majority of U.S. law enforcement and U.S. military has chosen Point Blank products to protect the protectors. Law enforcement firearm related fatalities increased over 20% the past decade and in 2022 there was a record number of firearm related incidents again law enforcement.

“With an ever-growing need for specialized personal ballistic protection, we are committed to delivering the next generation body armor that will defeat the threats of the future with the most advanced technology. These efforts are a result of PBE’s ongoing investment in high-tech research, production and engineering capabilities to ensure that customers who put their lives on the line remain the best protected in the world,” stated Michael Foreman, EVP of International Business Development, Federal Sales and Marketing.

These and many other new products, will be on display at the PBE booth (#10360) in the main exhibit hall. On display will be some of the latest tactical products offered under the Company’s world-class brands, including:

Origin by PARACLETE®: The Origin™ combines the combat-proven heritage of the PARACLETE brand and redefines expectations of what’s possible in body armor systems. The new integrated platform goes above and beyond by providing an interactive experience that allows users to build their customized Origin utilizing the company’s proprietary Armor Smart Vest Builder. Highly scalable, modular, and strategically designed to “armor up” from concealable to full tactical, the ORIGIN™ can easily be configured to meet mission specific needs. ORIGIN™ allows the officer to adapt the system according to the immediate threat level through interchangeable components. These components offer maximum adaptability with the most technologically advanced ballistics available today.

Armor Smart Vest Builder: Point Blank’s latest Armor Smart Vest Builder allows customers to easily view, build, and customize their body armor according to their individual preferences for fit, function, and protective coverage, all in real-time. The new digital application enhances the product review experience by giving users an opportunity to configure their body armor based on key features such as the ballistic shape, coverage, and NIJ threat level, as well as predefined options. Within minutes, customers can easily view options for front-opening Guardian carriers that best meet their needs.

T.E.L.R. by Point Blank Duty Gear: The new T.E.L.R. holster is designed to provide retention for handguns fitted with lights and optics while facilitating a smooth, natural draw. T.E.L.R. holsters are available in a variety of different models and in two different retention levels. The Level One models feature the ejection port locking system without additional retention methods. The Level Three T.E.L.R. Holster features a hood that covers the top of the firearm as one method of retention in addition to the ejection port locking system that is standard on all T.E.L.R. models. Point Blank Duty Gear holsters are available in duty and off-duty models and accommodates SIG P-320 and Glock duty and concealed carry pistols.

“Point Blank remains committed to making the highest-performing, most comfortable, and safest ballistic solutions,” stated Daniel Gaston, CEO. We look forward to joining our law enforcement officers -- the men and women who depend on our life-saving products at SHOT Show to collaborate on developing the next generation of protective systems,” he says.

SHOT Show attendees are invited to view the latest capabilities at the PBE booth (#10360) and meet with the team for one-on-one discussions on how the company's new ballistic offerings are answering the industry's call for next generation technologies and designs that are performance-driven, mission-ready and can deliver the highest-level of protection and comfort. Join Point Blank as they celebrate their 50th year protecting lives. Enjoy the company’s celebratory toast on Wednesday, January 18 at 3PM with daily prize drawings.

The SHOT Show is the largest, all-inclusive trade show for professionals involved with the shooting sports, hunting and law enforcement industries. It is the world's foremost exposition of combined firearms, ammunition, law enforcement, cutlery, outdoor apparel, optics and related products and services. Professionals from all 50 states and more than 100 countries are expected to be in attendance. For additional insights, visit www.shotshow.org.

