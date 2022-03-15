POINT Biopharma to Host Dosimetry Investor Education Event on March 29, 2022

POINT Biopharma
·3 min read
POINT Biopharma
POINT Biopharma

Learn what “PNT2002 has a favorable and safe dosimetry profile in the patient population and dose regimen being studied” means in the context of radiopharmaceuticals

Register online at https://hub.pointbiopharma.com/dosimetry

INDIANAPOLIS, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) (the “Company” or “POINT”), a company accelerating the discovery, development, and global access to life-changing radiopharmaceuticals, recently announced publication of the dosimetry results from the lead-in cohort of the Phase III mCRPC SPLASH study. The findings presented by Dr. Jean-Mathieu Beauregard concluded that “PNT2002 has a favorable and safe dosimetry profile in the patient population and dose regimen being studied.”

To highlight the importance of dosimetry in radiopharmaceuticals, POINT will be hosting a free investor education event titled “Introduction to Dosimetry for Radiopharmaceuticals” on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 12:00 pm ET. Registration for the event is now open at https://hub.pointbiopharma.com/dosimetry.

The 30-minute educational webinar will be led by a key opinion leader in the field, Dr. Ana Kiess, M.D., Ph.D., to help provide more context into interpreting dosimetry results. Dr. Kiess is an Assistant Professor of Radiation Oncology and Molecular Radiation Sciences at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Her research concentrates on the integration of novel radiopharmaceutical imaging and treatment techniques into the clinic, and she has an active clinical practice in radiopharmaceutical therapies.

Dr. Kiess will be joined by the Company’s executive leadership team including Dr. Neil Fleshner, Chief Medical Officer, Jessica Jensen, EVP Clinical Development, and Dr. Sherin Al-Safadi, VP Medical Affairs.

Radiation dosimetry is a powerful tool to estimate the safety of radiopharmaceutical therapies. Measuring the amount of radiation absorbed in both normal organ tissues and tumor can optimize dose selection and assess the potential for tumor response and normal organ toxicities. However, the methodology of dosimetry is not a one-size-fits-all solution; the measurements are computationally and resource complex. A better understanding of dosimetry across the multi-disciplinary field of oncology care could enable the full potential of targeted radiopharmaceutical imaging and therapy in the clinic.

The dosimetry results from the lead-in cohort of the Phase III mCRPC SPLASH study were presented by Dr. Jean-Mathieu Beauregard, Assistant Professor in the Department of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine at Laval University and clinician-scientist in the Oncology axis of the CHU Research Centre of Quebec, at the 2022 Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) Mid-Winter Annual Meeting.

The Company welcomes investors who are interested to learn more about radiation therapy, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry to register today for the webinar at https://hub.pointbiopharma.com/dosimetry.

About POINT Biopharma Global Inc.
POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is a globally focused radiopharmaceutical company building a platform for the clinical development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. POINT is transforming precision medicine by combining a portfolio of best-in-class radio-pharmaceutical assets, a seasoned management team, an industry-leading pipeline, in-house manufacturing capabilities, and secured supply for rare medical isotopes like actinium-225 and lutetium-177. Learn more about POINT Biopharma Global Inc. at https://www.pointbiopharma.com/. Information about POINT Biopharma Global Inc.’s Phase 3 SPLASH trial for metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) patients can be found at https://www.splashtrial.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the benefits of the recently completed business combination, as well as statements about the potential attributes and benefits of POINT’s product candidates and the format and timing of POINT’s product development activities and clinical trials. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results, including, among others, the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against POINT following the closing of the business combination, the risk that the business combination disrupts current plans and operations, the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of POINT to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees, the impact of COVID-19 on POINT’s business, the ability to maintain the listing of POINT’s common stock on the NASDAQ, changes in applicable laws or regulations, the possibility that POINT may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors, and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in POINT’s S-1 registration statement filed with the SEC on July 30, 2021. Most of these factors are outside of POINT’s control and are difficult to predict. Furthermore, if the forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by us or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contact:
Ari Shomair
media@pointbiopharma.com
(317) 543-9957

Investor Relations Contact:
Alex Lobo
Stern Investor Relations
investors@pointbiopharma.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Speedskater Weidemann to miss World Cup final after positive COVID-19 test

    CALGARY — Canadian speedskater Isabelle Weidemann has withdrawn from this weekend's World Cup final in the Netherlands after testing positive for COVID-19. Speed Skating Canada said Weidemann underwent multiple tests over the week, but her cycle threshold values were too low to enter the bubble environment in Heerenveen for the competition. The 26-year old from Ottawa was slated to race in the women’s 1,500 metres and 3,000 metres at this final international event of the season. She currently si

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Ducks trade Josh Manson to first-place Avalanche for prospect, pick

    Defenseman Josh Manson is on his way to the powerhouse Avalanche in the first real move of NHL trade season.

  • Nordic course passes stress test ahead of 2023 Canada Winter Games in P.E.I.

    Biathlon athletes and volunteers alike tested their skills ahead of the 2023 Canada Winter Games this weekend. There were 55 competitors from across Canada and parts of the United States for the regional North American Open Biathlon event at the Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park in Brookvale, P.E.I. Athletes were able to familiarize themselves with the new course, and volunteers had the chance to learn what roles they'll be expected to take on during next year's event. About 80 volunteers will be

  • Golden goodbye: Canada's Brian McKeever victorious in final individual Paralympic race

    Canada's Brian McKeever is going out on top. The 42-year-old won his final individual Paralympic race on Saturday in Beijing, taking the gold medal in the men's visually impaired middle-distance cross-country event. McKeever announced before Beijing 2022 that he was planning to retire following these Games. His latest podium appearance is the 20th of his career, and his 16th gold — moving him into a tie for most titles won by a male winter Paralympian with German alpine skier Gerd Schoenfelder.

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • All-Black hockey game will celebrate the past and inspire the future: task force chair

    A piece of Nova Scotia's hockey history will be celebrated in Dartmouth, N.S. this weekend as two all-Black hockey teams hit the ice. The two sides will meet Saturday night to commemorate a game in the 1920s between the Truro Victorias and the Africville Seasides of the Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes. Speaking with the CBC's Tom Murphy on Friday, Dean Smith, the chair of Hockey Nova Scotia's diversity and inclusion task force said the original game was a "fierce battle." "Many people are

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.