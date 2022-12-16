When Will POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Turn A Profit?

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. POINT Biopharma Global Inc., a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. The US$698m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$46m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$79m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on POINT Biopharma Global's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 11 industry analysts covering POINT Biopharma Global, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$22m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow -2.2% year-on-year, on average,

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for POINT Biopharma Global given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that generally biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, periods of lower growth in the upcoming years is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that POINT Biopharma Global has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making biotech, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

