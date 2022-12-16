When Will POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Turn A Profit?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. POINT Biopharma Global Inc., a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. The US$698m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$46m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$79m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on POINT Biopharma Global's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Check out our latest analysis for POINT Biopharma Global

According to the 11 industry analysts covering POINT Biopharma Global, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$22m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow -2.2% year-on-year, on average,

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for POINT Biopharma Global given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that generally biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, periods of lower growth in the upcoming years is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that POINT Biopharma Global has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making biotech, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of POINT Biopharma Global to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – POINT Biopharma Global's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of important factors you should further research:

  1. Historical Track Record: What has POINT Biopharma Global's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on POINT Biopharma Global's board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

