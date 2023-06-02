Poilievre links Pride with freedom but stays mum on parades, condemns Uganda bill

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is wishing LGBTQ people a happy Pride Month, saying it marks a symbol for freedom, but he has not specified whether he'll be seen at any Pride events.

Poilievre says he sees Pride month as celebrating "freedom from bigotry" and the right to be viewed as an individual instead of being lumped together in a group identity.

The Conservative leader says he sees Canadians' ability to form families however they choose to is part of his broader focus on freedom, and he also says Canada should continue to resettle LGBTQ refugees from abroad.

LGBTQ groups across North America celebrate June as Pride month, although festivals and parades happen throughout the summer in different Canadian cities.

His comments in Winnipeg today come as conservative groups in the U.S. take aim at LGBTQ people, such as by blocking access to gender-affirming care for transgender people or protesting drag queen performances.

Poilievre also says he condemns Uganda's plan to jail gender and sexual minorities, noting that former prime minister Stephen Harper's Conservative government had been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ people.

