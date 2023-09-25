Poh Kong Holdings Berhad (KLSE:POHKONG) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Poh Kong Holdings Berhad (KLSE:POHKONG) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Poh Kong Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = RM138m ÷ (RM991m - RM209m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

Therefore, Poh Kong Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Luxury industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Poh Kong Holdings Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

We like the trends that we're seeing from Poh Kong Holdings Berhad. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 18%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 44%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Poh Kong Holdings Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Key Takeaway

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Poh Kong Holdings Berhad has. Since the stock has returned a solid 92% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

