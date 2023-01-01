The Pogues’ Shane MacGowan Updates His Health Prognosis After Leaving Hospital

Shane MacGowan of The Pogues has updated fans on his health in a New Year’s Eve post. The 65-year-old is back at home after a hospitalization in December to battle an infection.

MacGowan confirmed rumors that he has encephalitis, a disease in which the brain becomes inflamed.

More from Deadline

In the Instagram video (see below), MacGowan confirmed his condition up front: “Hi friends, I’m sitting here suffering from encephalitis.”

Wearing sunglasses, MacGowan continued. “The light is killing me […] but I wanted to wish you a Happy New Year and Happy Christmas. And many more, and all the luck in the world and all the love. Happy Christmas and Happy New Year, love Shane.”

MacGowan was hospitalized in December, but wife Victoria Mary Clarke confirmed on December 15 that he was back home.

“Thank you everyone who has been messaging and blessings to everyone who has a loved one in hospital and who is in hospital themselves and blessings to the doctors and nurses! @ShaneMacGowan.”

MacGowan has used a wheelchair since breaking his pelvis in 2015.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.