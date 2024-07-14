Pogacar storms to stage 15 win to stretch Tour lead
Tadej Pogacar took a huge step towards reclaiming the Tour de France title as he produced another superb ride to claim a second straight stage win.
As the race headed into the Pyrenees this weekend, the two big mountain stages were seen as a chance for Pogacar's general classification rivals to potentially close the gap on the race leader.
But the two-time champion soloed to victory on stage 14 and followed that up by dismissing his competition on the climb to the stage 15 finish in Plateau de Beille.
Pogacar left Jonas Vingegaard behind to stretch his lead by another one minute eight seconds, while Remco Evenepoel crossed almost three minutes down in third.
More to follow.
Stage 15 result
Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) 5hrs 13mins 55secs
Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Visma-Lease a Bike) +1min 8secs
Remco Evenepoel (Bel/Soudal-Quick Step) +2:51
Mikel Landa (Spa/Soudal-Quick Step) +3:54
Joao Almeida (Por/UAE Team Emirates) +4:43
Adam Yates (GB/UAE Team Emirates) +4:56
Santiago Buitrago (Col/Bahrain Victorious) +5:08
Carlos Rodriguez (Spa/Ineos Grenadiers) Same time
Richard Carapaz (Ecu/EF Education-EasyPost) +5:41
Felix Gall (Aut/Decathlon-AG2R-La Mondiale) +5:57
General classification after stage 15
Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) 61hrs 56mins 24secs
Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Visma-Lease a Bike) +3mins 9secs
Remco Evenepoel (Bel/Soudal- Quick Step) +5:19
Joao Almeida (Por/UAE Team Emirates) +10:54
Mikel Landa (Spa/Soudal-Quick Step) +11:21
Carlos Rodriguez (Spa/Ineos Grenadiers) +11:27
Adam Yates (GB/UAE Team Emirates) +13:38
Giulio Ciccone (Ita/Lidl-Trek) +15:48
Derek Gee (Can/Israel-Premier Tech) +16:12
Santiago Buitrago (Col/Bahrain Victorious) +16:32