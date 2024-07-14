Pogacar storms to stage 15 win to stretch Tour lead

Tadej Pogacar is attempting to become only the seventh rider to win the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France in the same year [EPA]

Tadej Pogacar took a huge step towards reclaiming the Tour de France title as he produced another superb ride to claim a second straight stage win.

As the race headed into the Pyrenees this weekend, the two big mountain stages were seen as a chance for Pogacar's general classification rivals to potentially close the gap on the race leader.

But the two-time champion soloed to victory on stage 14 and followed that up by dismissing his competition on the climb to the stage 15 finish in Plateau de Beille.

Pogacar left Jonas Vingegaard behind to stretch his lead by another one minute eight seconds, while Remco Evenepoel crossed almost three minutes down in third.

More to follow.

Stage 15 result

Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) 5hrs 13mins 55secs Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Visma-Lease a Bike) +1min 8secs Remco Evenepoel (Bel/Soudal-Quick Step) +2:51 Mikel Landa (Spa/Soudal-Quick Step) +3:54 Joao Almeida (Por/UAE Team Emirates) +4:43 Adam Yates (GB/UAE Team Emirates) +4:56 Santiago Buitrago (Col/Bahrain Victorious) +5:08 Carlos Rodriguez (Spa/Ineos Grenadiers) Same time Richard Carapaz (Ecu/EF Education-EasyPost) +5:41 Felix Gall (Aut/Decathlon-AG2R-La Mondiale) +5:57

General classification after stage 15