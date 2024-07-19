Pogacar clinches stage 19 in Tour de France with attack on final climb

Tadej Pogacar overtook three riders on the final 16-kilometer climb to win stage 19 of the Tour de France in the southern Alps on Friday. Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard finished sixth and now stands more than five minutes behind his main rival with two stages to go.

Tadej Pogacar took a giant step closer to clinching a third Tour de France title after winning another tough mountain stage on Friday, pulling away from Jonas Vingegaard to move five minutes ahead of his main rival with two days left.

The Slovenian looks almost certain to reclaim the Tour crown from Vingegaard, the two-time defending champion from Denmark, who is 5 minutes, 3 seconds behind him. Tour debutant Remco Evenepoel of Belgium is 7:01 adrift in third place.

Pogacar attacked with about 9 kilometers (6 miles) left on the final climb of 16 kilometers (10 miles) to the Isola 2000 ski resort. Vingegaard could not follow as Pogacar chased after the Dane's Jumbo Visma teammate, Matteo Jorgenson. The American rider was alone in front with Richard Carapaz and Simon Yates just behind him.

Carapaz and Yates were caught by Pogacar, leaving just Jorgenson ahead. But he was also overtaken with two kilometers left as Pogacar soared to the 15th Tour stage win of his career.

After four hours in the saddle, Pogacar looked behind him one last time but none of his rivals were visible.

Evenepoel placed fifth ahead of a disconsolate Vingegaard, with both riders timed at 1:42 behind Pogacar.

