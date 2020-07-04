POFMA order issued to Facebook pages of SDP, PV and TOC over false 10m population statement

SDP chief Chee Soon Juan, Peoples Voice Lim Tean and TheOnlineCitizen. (PHOTOS: Yahoo News Singapore , The Online Citizen Asia / Facebook)

SINGAPORE — The POFMA Office has issued correction orders to the Facebook pages of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) and Peoples Voice (PV) for a false statement that an academic had suggested Singapore’s population will increase to 10 million by 2030.

The orders, on the instruction by the Alternate Authority for the Minister for National Development, were also issued to The Online Citizen Asia with respect to an article on its website and Facebook page, as well as the Facebook page of Sin Rak Sin Party.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“This is with regard to false statements of fact claiming that a statement made by Dr Cheong Koon Hean at the IPS-Nathan Lectures in 2018 suggested that our population would increase to 10 million by 2030. Dr Cheong made no statement suggesting that our population would increase to 10 million by 2030,” said the POFMA (Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act) Office.

The POFMA office said that the government has clarified on multiplied occasions that Singapore’s total population is likely to be significantly below 6.9 million by 2030 through various statements.

MORE TO COME

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at t.me/YahooSingapore

Follow Yahoo News Singapore’s GE2020 coverage here.