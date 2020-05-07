POFMA: Facebook pages of Singapore States Times, Alex Tan classified as Declared Online Locations

The Facebook pages of the Singapore States Times and its owner Alex Tan (right) have been classified as Declared Online Locations by MCI. (PHOTOS: Facebook screengrab / Facebook page of Alex Tan)

SINGAPORE — The Facebook pages of the Singapore States Times’ (SST) and its owner Alex Tan have been classified as Declared Online Locations (DOLs) under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA).

“With the notice, visitors to both Facebook pages will be warned that the pages have a history of communicating falsehoods,” said the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) in a media release on Wednesday (6 May).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“The Declaration will also make it an offence for both SST and Tan to derive benefit from operating the Facebook pages, and prohibit the provision of financial support to them for the purposes of supporting, helping or promoting the communication of falsehoods,” added MCI.

As of noon on Thursday, neither Facebook page was seen to be carrying the specified notice.

DOLs are online locations – including websites – that have carried three of more different online falsehoods, which have been subject to POFMA orders, within a period of six months. On Wednesday, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung directed the POFMA Office to issue two correction directions to the SST Facebook page and one to Tan’s page.

On 16 February, the States Times Review Facebook page – which is also operated by Tan – was declared a DOL.

“In recent months, both Facebook pages have communicated falsehoods regarding the COVID-19 virus situation in Singapore,” said MCI. These include posts on coronavirus cases in schools and the payment of salaries for quarantined migrant workers.

The ministry also noted that both Facebook pages are linked to other websites operated by Tan, which “derive monetary benefits from these falsehoods at the expense of Singaporeans and our society”.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Related stories:

COVID-19: Education Minister issues correction directions to Singapore States Times

MCI slaps Declared Online Location tag on States Times Review page