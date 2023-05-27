Poetry book of the month: To 2040 by Jorie Graham

Book review To 2040 by Jorie Graham - Fernando Bustamante/AP Photo

The end is nigh, folks. We’re hurtling towards the apocalypse, as the Pulitzer-winning poet Jorie Graham has been trying to tell us for years. Now 73, Graham has always been – as a critic called her distant influence Robert Frost – a terrifying poet. Where we might see spiders, birds and laundry (the subjects of her famous early poem The Geese), Graham sees a battle between implacable forces of order and chaos.

In her last four collections – gathered in 2022 as a great brick called To [the] Last [Be] Human – that terror became increasingly topical, drawing on fears about technology, extinction and our heating planet. To 2040 is her 15th collection, and will be her last, according to a recent interview. It continues her apocalyptic late style (the book’s very first words are “Are we / extinct yet?”) but extends it through strange, nightmarish visions. Graham is no longer anticipating the end: she’s showing us what comes afterwards. Some critics have pigeonholed To 2040 purely as climate-crisis poetry, but Graham is up to something richer and stranger than that.

In her imagined futures, “the new / flawless birds / wired to perfection” chirrup their extinct prototypes’ songs. Nights are obsolete, Sun and Moon replaced by monotonous light. We could be in a Samuel Beckett play. Her speakers are numbed to their new normal, sighing things like: “We were allowed to / speak then. It was permitted.” Even the atmosphere they breathe is hobbled: “air they / limped in itself / limped”.

One poem gives a wonderfully funny-frightening conversation with a drone; another offers warped pastoral, as viewed through a VR headset. There are moments of beauty – we see a “field where the abandoned radio is crackling / at the winter-stilled waters, the winter-killed / will of God” – but that lush alliteration is uncharacteristic. It’s hard to grow the old flowers of rhetoric in this parched world, though these new, carnivorous, artificial plants have their own attractions.

To 2040’s title poem is one of Graham’s very best, though I’m not sure I understand it. Perhaps Graham doesn’t understand it either. It’s not, as the title might suggest, addressed to future readers in 2040. It seems to be a voice from even further in the future, in a purgatorial snowbound afterlife, speaking back in time to the almost-dead of 2040, who will be offered a choice. “Don’t not ask for forgiveness […] Do not ask for youth. They will offer them up // pristine and innocent. Do not listen. Do not make the silly mistake do / not ask for eternity.” It follows its own urgent dream-logic. No poem I’ve read this year has left a more haunting impression.

In America, Graham is less an author than a monolith, dominating the literary horizon like one of those towers of rusted metal sculpted by her mother, the artist Beverley Pepper. “There is no one in the world of poetry who hasn’t read her,” a profile in New York magazine declared last month. That’s less true in Britain, where her idiosyncrasy requires introduction. Her style won’t be everyone’s cup of tea. She can be disorientating and abstract, abbreviates words inconsistently (alternating between “your” and “yr” in the same stanza, like someone texting hurriedly on an old Nokia), and plays weird games with syntax. In one poem the phrase “the thing […] grew” separates its subject from its verb by nine lines of round-the-houses subclauses.

The poems of To 2040 are at once sprawling and pared-back; they each flow over several pages, but employ a tightly restricted vocabulary. (“Each word I use I have used before.”) Expect much repetition and self-interrogation, and countless rhetorical questions without question-marks. Her 2020 collection, Runaway, set the tone by asking: “Will it ever rain again. / What is ever. What is again.” Like any distinctive style, Graham’s lends itself to parody. (A cynic might ask: Is this all just hot air. What is air. What did it mean, to be just.) The less successful poems in To 2040 seek “the / rare ineffable / narrowness”; there’s a narrowness to their imagination, too, an unsatisfying restraint.

Elsewhere, though, her skin-tingling direct address to the reader recalls WS Graham (no relation), whose poems liked to point out that they were just a bunch of words. “Are we there yet you ask. I do not know. I am / the poem. I am just shaking you / gently to remind you.” In these lines, Jorie Graham pulls off the impressive trick of sounding both intimate and impersonal, or rather disembodied. But the body is inescapable in a poem titled “I catch sight of the now”, a deeply moving detour into realism. Graham was diagnosed with cancer in 2021. Several poems here flicker in and out of hospital settings. (In one, she asks: “is the beautiful air // still shoving its / fistfuls / into my / lungs. In- // hale says the nurse, / holding my hand.”) In “I catch sight of the now”, the speaker – losing her hair after chemotherapy, or radiation, it’s unclear – takes a shower as her hair falls out, and grapples with “your years of having & not / knowing, still wet, in clumps, through which the daylight now is / pouring itself”.

A personal sense of imminent mortality collides with planet-wide concerns to give even the most surreal visions in To 2040 an emotional weight, and an unusual empathy. In one poem, a woodpecker drills into the poet’s chest, while “someone adjusts the pillow under my head”, and a nurse looks on. The woodpecker is a symbol for the poet’s physical pain, but it’s not just a symbol. It’s a bird, with its own thoughts and desires. “It too wants to live its brief glorious moment, / right to the end please”. For all this book’s grand apocalyptic visions, it’s that small, hopeless, human “please” that moves us most.

