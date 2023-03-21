Poet laureate visiting Humboldt

Saskatchewan's poet laureate is making a visit to Humboldt.

Carol Rose GoldenEagle will be at the Humboldt and District Gallery on Tuesday, March 28 at 7 p.m. as part of the City of Humboldt's reconciliation pilot project.

"Carol is a successful novelist, poet and journalist," said a media release from the gallery. "A survivor of the '60s Scoop who eventually was able to reconnect with her language, culture and family as an adult, Carol is a poetic and compelling voice for Indigenous women in Saskatchewan."

According to her website, GoldenEagle is a published novelist, poet, playwright, visual artist, and musician. Poems she has written include Qu'Appelle (2021) and DNA (2019). She is the author of the novel Bearskin Diary (2015); Hiraeth, a book of poetry (2018); Bone Black (2019); and Narrows of Fear (2020).

Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Humboldt Journal