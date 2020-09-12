Poem of the month: Sexual Antinomianism by Sasha Dugdale

O St Euph, patron saint of euphemism

for you the mysteries will be rewritten:

the mystery of the stolen virgin, or try

the mystery of the silent nights when

the mysteries of sex were illuminated

and they turned out to be the usual

mechanical insults. The mystery of the shift

diaphanous and yet chaste, the plaits, oh

the mystery of hair and the mystery (for some)

of why two sisters might have begged the youngest

to marry without delay, to do secretarial, to become

a governess, or to drown herself perhaps,

when they left home with their husbands.

























• Deformations by Sasha Dugdale is published by Carcanet (£11.99). To order a copy go to guardianbookshop.com. Delivery charges may apply.