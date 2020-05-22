Podcast: Who's the most improved player for the 2019-20 Raptors?

William LouNBA reporter
Yahoo Sports Canada

Welcome to Raptors Over Everything, a Yahoo Sports Canada podcast covering the latest developments regarding the Toronto Raptors. Find the show on iTunesSpotify, and Stitcher.

Host William Lou speaks with Vivek Jacob of Complex Canada to discuss which player on the Raptors made the biggest jump this season.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

  • Fred VanVleet's ascent to a starting-level guard

  • Norman Powell finally putting it all together

  • Pascal Siakam reinventing his game to become a No. 1 option

  • OG Anunoby's breakout season

  • Appreciating Serge Ibaka's efforts

More coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada:

What to Read Next