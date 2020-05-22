Podcast: Who's the most improved player for the 2019-20 Raptors?
Host William Lou speaks with Vivek Jacob of Complex Canada to discuss which player on the Raptors made the biggest jump this season.
Fred VanVleet's ascent to a starting-level guard
Norman Powell finally putting it all together
Pascal Siakam reinventing his game to become a No. 1 option
OG Anunoby's breakout season
Appreciating Serge Ibaka's efforts
