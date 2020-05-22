Podcast: Who's the most improved player for the 2019-20 Raptors?

Welcome to Raptors Over Everything, a Yahoo Sports Canada podcast covering the latest developments regarding the Toronto Raptors. Find the show on iTunes, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Host William Lou speaks with Vivek Jacob of Complex Canada to discuss which player on the Raptors made the biggest jump this season.

Fred VanVleet's ascent to a starting-level guard

Norman Powell finally putting it all together

Pascal Siakam reinventing his game to become a No. 1 option

OG Anunoby's breakout season

Appreciating Serge Ibaka's efforts

