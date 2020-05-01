Podcast: What it takes to make it from Toronto, with Ryan Sidhoo and Vidal Massiah

Welcome to Raptors Over Everything, a Yahoo Sports Canada podcast covering the latest developments regarding the Toronto Raptors. Find the show on iTunes, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Host William Lou speaks to "True North" director Ryan Sidhoo and Northern Kings AAU coach Vidal Massiah about the development of basketball in Canada.

Topics:

The long path from Toronto to the NBA

The making of True North, a docu-series by the National Film Board of Canada

Challenges facing grassroots basketball

A partial history of basketball in Toronto

How changing demographics are affecting local basketball

