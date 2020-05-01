Podcast: What it takes to make it from Toronto, with Ryan Sidhoo and Vidal Massiah
Host William Lou speaks to "True North" director Ryan Sidhoo and Northern Kings AAU coach Vidal Massiah about the development of basketball in Canada.
Host William Lou speaks to "True North" director Ryan Sidhoo and Northern Kings AAU coach Vidal Massiah about the development of basketball in Canada.
Topics:
The long path from Toronto to the NBA
The making of True North, a docu-series by the National Film Board of Canada
Challenges facing grassroots basketball
A partial history of basketball in Toronto
How changing demographics are affecting local basketball
