Podcast: What it takes to make it from Toronto, with Ryan Sidhoo and Vidal Massiah

William LouNBA reporter
Yahoo Sports Canada

Welcome to Raptors Over Everything, a Yahoo Sports Canada podcast covering the latest developments regarding the Toronto Raptors. Find the show on iTunesSpotify, and Stitcher.

Host William Lou speaks to "True North" director Ryan Sidhoo and Northern Kings AAU coach Vidal Massiah about the development of basketball in Canada.

Topics:

  • The long path from Toronto to the NBA

  • The making of True North, a docu-series by the National Film Board of Canada

  • Challenges facing grassroots basketball

  • A partial history of basketball in Toronto

  • How changing demographics are affecting local basketball

