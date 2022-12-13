Podcast: The top of NL East continues to get stronger ... and then there’s the Marlins

MLB’s annual Winter Meetings have come and gone, so it’s time to recap all the moves and deals the Marlins made in San Diego…

Well, that was a quick recap.

It was a quiet few days on the West Coast from a transaction standpoint for the Marlins. They didn’t sign a free agent. They didn’t make a trade. They kicked the can on a few prominent players but nothing materialized.

Meanwhile, just about all of the big playmakers in the league have made a slew of moves — including all three teams at the top of the NL East in the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves.

Can the Marlins, who say they are in “win now” mode, compete in their own division? Jordan McPherson, the Miami Herald’s Marlins beat writer, breaks things down on the latest episode of Fish Bytes.