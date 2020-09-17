Podcast: Reflecting on Raptors-Celtics, Siakam and next steps for OG

William Lou
NBA reporter

Host William Lou is joined by Zarar Siddiqi of Raptors Republic to cap off the 2019-20 Toronto Raptors season. Here is video breakdown of OG Anunoby's offensive game as referenced in the podcast.

Topics:

  • Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers blow a 3-1 series lead

  • Reflecting on Raptors-Celtics

  • Nick Nurse receives extension

  • Pascal Siakam's struggles in the playoffs

  • OG Anunoby's development moving forward

  • Free agency options with Fred VanVleet, Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol

