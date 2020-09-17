Podcast: Reflecting on Raptors-Celtics, Siakam and next steps for OG

Welcome to Raptors Over Everything, a Yahoo Sports Canada podcast covering the latest developments regarding the Toronto Raptors. Find the show on iTunes, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Host William Lou is joined by Zarar Siddiqi of Raptors Republic to cap off the 2019-20 Toronto Raptors season. Here is video breakdown of OG Anunoby's offensive game as referenced in the podcast.

Topics:

Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers blow a 3-1 series lead

Reflecting on Raptors-Celtics

Nick Nurse receives extension

Pascal Siakam's struggles in the playoffs

OG Anunoby's development moving forward

Free agency options with Fred VanVleet, Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol

