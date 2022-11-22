Podcast: Recapping Marlins’ latest round of moves and where things stand early in offseason

The Miami Marlins have taken the first steps this offseason to restructuring their roster. What they do next will be more telling.

After moving on from third baseman/outfielder Brian Anderson and first baseman Lewin Diaz in addition to adding five new relievers to the 40-man roster, the Marlins have made decisions that could provide insight to future moves.

Jordan McPherson, the Miami Herald’s Marlins beat writer, breaks down how the Marlins’ moves from the past week unfolded and what could be coming next.