Podcast: Recapping a busy Miami Marlins week, from Rojas trade to Cueto signing

The Miami Marlins, finally, are making moves.

It started a week earlier when they signed infielder Jean Segura. It continued last week with two more transactions — trading shortstop and de facto team captain Miguel Rojas to the Los Angeles Dodgers and coming to terms with veteran starting pitcher Johnny Cueto, a deal that should be formally announced at some point this week.

On the latest episode of Fish Bytes, Miami Herald deputy sports editor Andre Fernandez joins Marlins beat writer Jordan McPherson to recap the moves and talk about where the team currently stands with about a month until spring training begins. The two also discuss the possible next steps for the Marlins as they try to contend in the National League East.