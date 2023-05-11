Podcast: Is there reason for Heat concern entering Game 6 vs. Knicks? And breaking down Game 5

With Wednesday’s Game 5 loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, the Miami Heat fell to 7-3 in this year’s playoffs.

The Heat still holds a 3-2 lead in its best-of-7 second-round series against the Knicks, but are there worrisome trends building entering Friday’s important Game 6 in Miami?

On a new episode of the Miami Herald’s Heat Check podcast, Anthony Chiang and Barry Jackson discussed their level of Heat concern ahead of Game 6.

Is the Heat’s shaky three-point shooting from the regular season back? Is Jimmy Butler healthy? Did the bench let down the Heat on Wednesday? Is Friday essentially a must-win game for the Heat?

