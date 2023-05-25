Podcast: Is there reason for concern after the Heat’s Game 4 loss to the Celtics?

The Miami Heat is still in control of the Eastern Conference finals and stands just one win away from punching its ticket to the NBA Finals.

But is the momentum now on the Boston Celtics’ side after their double-digit Game 4 win on Tuesday in Miami? The Heat’s lead in the best-of-7 series went from 3-0 to 3-1 with the loss.

On a new episode of the Miami Herald’s Heat Check podcast, Anthony Chiang and Barry Jackson discussed their level of concern and why they both believe the Heat will still find a way to win the series. Game 5 is Thursday in Boston (8:30 p.m., TNT).

Are there positive trends building for the Celtics? A quick look ahead at a potential NBA Finals matchup between the Heat and Denver Nuggets, and more.

