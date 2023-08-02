Podcast: Reacting to the Miami Marlins’ trade deadline moves amid playoff push

A busy week of trades for the Miami Marlins ended with a hectic Tuesday.

In total, the Marlins made five trades over a seven-day span, capped with three deals right near the league’s 6 p.m. Tuesday deadline.

The five deals:

▪ Right-handed relief pitcher Jorge Lopez from the Minnesota Twins for right-handed pitcher Dylan Floro.

▪ Right-handed pitcher David Robertson from the New York Mets for infielder prospect Marco Vargas and catcher prospect Ronald Hernandez.

▪ Third baseman Jake Burger from the Chicago White Sox for left-handed pitcher prospect Jake Eder.

▪ First baseman Josh Bell from the Cleveland Guardians for infielder Jean Segura and infielder prospect Kahlil Watson.

▪ Left-handed pitcher Ryan Weathers for first baseman/designated hitter Garrett Cooper and right-handed pitcher prospect Sean Reynolds.

The moves by Kim Ng and the Marlins’ front office sent a clear message: The organization is ready to make a push for the playoffs but also didn’t completely compromise their future to make this hopeful run over the next two months.

On the latest episode of Fish Bytes, Miami Herald Marlins beat writer Jordan McPherson and deputy sports editor Andre Fernandez react to the Marlins’ trade deadline moves and evaluate where the team stands in the thick of a race for three National League wild card spots.

McPherson and Fernandez also talk the impact of outfielders Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Avisail Garcia returning to the lineup, the state of the rotation ... and the debut of the Rooster Race at loanDepot park.