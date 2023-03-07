Podcast: Previewing the World Baseball Classic and Miami’s extended role in the event

We’re taking a break from spring training talk on this week’s episode of Fish Bytes, the Miami Herald’s Miami Marlins podcast.

And for good reason.

The World Baseball Classic is here.

The international tournament runs from Wednesday through March 21 and Miami’s loanDepot park plays an expanded role in this year’s iteration of the event.

The Miami Marlins’ home ballpark is the first venue that will host during every phase of the tournament — pool play, quarterfinals, semifinals and the championship.

And Miami’s five-team pool to start it off is quite a grouping: The Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Israel and Nicaragua.

Good stuff.

Jordan McPherson and Andre Fernandez take a deep dive into everything involving the tournament, with a specific focus on the role Miami plays and the Marlins ties that are involved in the tournament.