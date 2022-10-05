PODCAST: Which NFL coaches make the grade after Week 4?

USA TODAY
·1 min read

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered separate head and neck injuries in back-to-back games – four days apart. The second injury saw the former first-round NFL draft pick stretchered off the field against the Cincinnati Bengals. While he recovers, the league and NFL Players Association are discussing changes to existing concussion protocols.

With Dolphins staff under scrutiny and other coaches overcoming player injuries to succeed, the NFL insiders discuss coaches' grades after Week 4. Do Mike McCarthy and Co. deserve top marks for getting the best out of Cooper Rush while Dak Prescott sits out injured? Is the Atlanta Falcons' staff better than average with back-to-back wins?

Despite sleeping through his alarm, USA TODAY reporter Tyler Dragon made it to the airport in time to make it back for the podcast.

NFL WEEK 4 COACHES GRADES: Cowboys on top, Dolphins fail Tua Tagovailoa and Falcons lean into run

WHAT HAPPENED?: After Tua Tagovailoa's concussion, protocols enter spotlight

Welcome to It's a Football Podcast! with USA TODAY Sports+ Insiders Safid Deen and Tyler Dragon. Each week the insiders take you to the field and behind the scenes covering every X and O because they know football.

But, what's it called?

It's a Football Podcast!

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Discussing Tua Tagovailoa's injury, NFL coaching performances after Week 4

