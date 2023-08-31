Inside Inter Miami: Can Messi and Co. regroup vs. LAFC? We ask a former Herald colleague

For the first time in Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi era, it did not win.

They didn’t lose, but after nine consecutive victories, which included the Leagues Cup championship, Inter Miami and Messi were held in check by a stifling Nashville SC defense on their way to a scoreless draw.

With so few games left and still so much ground to make up in the MLS standings, Inter Miami can’t afford such results if it wants to continue its magical ascent and sneak into the league’s postseason.

Up next, a road trip to face the reigning MLS champions, LAFC.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) and Nashville SC midfielder Dax McCarty (6) compete for the ball in the second half of an MLS match at DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

So who better to join Miami Herald Sportswriter Michelle Kaufman and Deputy Sports Editor Andre Fernandez on this week’s episode of Inside Inter Miami than their former colleague and current L.A. Times beat writer Kevin Baxter.

▪ The three of them discuss the matchup and what it means to both sides on and off the field.

▪ What kind of scene and reception can the Messi-led squad expect in another star-studded city like Los Angeles?

▪ And will L.A. follow a similar script to the one Nashville used on Wednesday night to stymie the explosive superstar or stick to what they do best?

▪ Kaufman and Fernandez discuss this and a look at Drake Callender and Benjamin Cremaschi’s recent call-ups to the U.S. men’s national squad.

You can watch this show on YouTube and on our site at miamiherald.com. The podcast is available on Spotify, iTunes and most other platforms where you listen to your pods.