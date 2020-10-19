PODCAST: The mantra that helped win the Bathurst 1000

The Kiwi has long been knocking on the door of a first Bathurst triumph, that career goal now ticked after he fended off Cam Waters at Mount Panorama yesterday.

It took a flawless drive, too, thanks to a relentless challenge from Waters and two tense restarts in the last 10 laps.

In the latest Motorsport.com podcast, host Andrew van Leeuwen and Supercars.com digital editor Stefan Bartholomaeus chart van Gisbergen's progress from a fast and furious wild child to one of the safest pairs of hands in the category.

They also rate Waters' chances of being a genuine title contender next season, ponder if we'll see Scott McLaughlin back in a Supercar, and dissect all the latest news including Gen3 and important calendar changes.