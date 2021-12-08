Podcast: The life and legacy of Jacqueline Avant

Jacqueline and Clarence Avant appear at the 11th annual AAFCA Awards in Los Angeles in 2020. Jacqueline Avant was fatally shot Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills. (Mark Von Holden / Invision / Associated Press)

Jacqueline Avant was a force many times over in Black Los Angeles and beyond. She was a renowned philanthropist, a political king and queen maker, a patron of the arts. She was also a wife, mother, friend to community activists and U.S. presidents alike. Last week, an intruder fatally shot her in her Beverly Hills home. Tributes from across the world have poured in to mark a life ended too soon.

Today, we devote our episode to the life and legacy of Jacqueline Avant, who was 81 years old.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times crime reporter Richard Winton and philanthropist Mattie McFadden-Lawson

More reading:

The killing of Jacqueline Avant: What we know

‘Unfathomable’ slaying of Jacqueline Avant stuns Hollywood and political world

Philanthropist Jacqueline Avant helped unite the worlds of Black politics and entertainment

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.