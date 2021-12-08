Podcast: The life and legacy of Jacqueline Avant
Jacqueline Avant was a force many times over in Black Los Angeles and beyond. She was a renowned philanthropist, a political king and queen maker, a patron of the arts. She was also a wife, mother, friend to community activists and U.S. presidents alike. Last week, an intruder fatally shot her in her Beverly Hills home. Tributes from across the world have poured in to mark a life ended too soon.
Today, we devote our episode to the life and legacy of Jacqueline Avant, who was 81 years old.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times crime reporter Richard Winton and philanthropist Mattie McFadden-Lawson
