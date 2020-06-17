Podcast: Jack Armstrong on championship memories and how Raptors will fare in restart

Welcome to Raptors Over Everything, a Yahoo Sports Canada podcast covering the latest developments regarding the Toronto Raptors. Find the show on iTunes, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Host William Lou is joined by Toronto Raptors broadcaster Jack Armstrong to reflect on the championship and to look ahead to the NBA's plans to restart.

1-year anniversary of the parade

How the NBA's restart will impact broadcasters

How Nick Nurse gives the Raptors an advantage

OG Anunoby and Norman Powell taking a step forward

Why Matt Thomas and Terence Davis have succeeded as rookies

The story of how Jack Armstrong almost joined the Raptors front office

