Podcast: Jack Armstrong on championship memories and how Raptors will fare in restart
Host William Lou is joined by Toronto Raptors broadcaster Jack Armstrong to reflect on the championship and to look ahead to the NBA's plans to restart.
Host William Lou is joined by Toronto Raptors broadcaster Jack Armstrong to reflect on the championship and to look ahead to the NBA's plans to restart.
1-year anniversary of the parade
How the NBA's restart will impact broadcasters
How Nick Nurse gives the Raptors an advantage
OG Anunoby and Norman Powell taking a step forward
Why Matt Thomas and Terence Davis have succeeded as rookies
The story of how Jack Armstrong almost joined the Raptors front office
