Podcast: Jack Armstrong on championship memories and how Raptors will fare in restart

William LouNBA reporter
Yahoo Sports Canada

Welcome to Raptors Over Everything, a Yahoo Sports Canada podcast covering the latest developments regarding the Toronto Raptors. Find the show on iTunesSpotify, and Stitcher.

Host William Lou is joined by Toronto Raptors broadcaster Jack Armstrong to reflect on the championship and to look ahead to the NBA's plans to restart.

  • 1-year anniversary of the parade

  • How the NBA's restart will impact broadcasters

  • How Nick Nurse gives the Raptors an advantage

  • OG Anunoby and Norman Powell taking a step forward

  • Why Matt Thomas and Terence Davis have succeeded as rookies

  • The story of how Jack Armstrong almost joined the Raptors front office

