Raptors Over Everything Podcast: Fixing Canada Basketball and the case to extend Siakam

Welcome to Raptors Over Everything, a Yahoo Sports Canada podcast covering the latest developments regarding the Toronto Raptors.

Host William Lou is joined by Blake Murphy of The Athletic for a post-mortem on Canada Basketball's disappointing showing at the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Topics:

Why Canada failed to recruit top talent

MLSE and OVO's involvement

How Nick Nurse fared as head coach

Is Rowan Barrett right for the job?

The case for extending Pascal Siakam

Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka as impending free agents

New faces on Raptors coaching staff

Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet of the Toronto Raptors celebrate their NBA championship at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas)

