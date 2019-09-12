Raptors Over Everything Podcast: Fixing Canada Basketball and the case to extend Siakam

William Lou
NBA reporter
Yahoo Sports Canada

Welcome to Raptors Over Everything, a Yahoo Sports Canada podcast covering the latest developments regarding the Toronto Raptors. Find the show on iTunesSpotify, and Stitcher.

Host William Lou is joined by Blake Murphy of The Athletic for a post-mortem on Canada Basketball's disappointing showing at the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Topics:

  • Why Canada failed to recruit top talent

  • MLSE and OVO's involvement

  • How Nick Nurse fared as head coach

  • Is Rowan Barrett right for the job?

  • The case for extending Pascal Siakam

  • Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka as impending free agents

  • New faces on Raptors coaching staff

Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet of the Toronto Raptors celebrate their NBA championship at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas)
Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet of the Toronto Raptors celebrate their NBA championship at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas)

More NBA coverage from Yahoo Sports

What to Read Next