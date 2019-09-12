Raptors Over Everything Podcast: Fixing Canada Basketball and the case to extend Siakam
Host William Lou is joined by Blake Murphy of The Athletic for a post-mortem on Canada Basketball's disappointing showing at the 2019 FIBA World Cup.
Host William Lou is joined by Blake Murphy of The Athletic for a post-mortem on Canada Basketball's disappointing showing at the 2019 FIBA World Cup.
Topics:
Why Canada failed to recruit top talent
MLSE and OVO's involvement
How Nick Nurse fared as head coach
Is Rowan Barrett right for the job?
The case for extending Pascal Siakam
Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka as impending free agents
New faces on Raptors coaching staff
