Podcast: Hear what Reid, Mahomes and other Chiefs had to say about the Super Bowl

The Chiefs spoke to reporters for the first time since qualifying for Super Bowl LVII, which means they’re speaking to you on SportsBeat KC. You’ll hear from Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, Frank Clark and Nick Bolton on today’s show.

Reid provided the update on injuries. The Chiefs had to deal with several during the game against the Bengals. Who does Reid expect to play against the Philadelphia Eagles?

Mahomes provided an update on his high ankle sprain. Clark spoke about his special relationship with Reid, and Bolton said he doesn’t take for granted that he plays for a team that been to a Super Bowl and AFC title game in his first two years..