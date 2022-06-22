New podcast goes deep into the inspiring work of special ‘unicorn creature’ Buffy Sainte-Marie

·5 min read

Buffy Sainte-Marie has been in the public eye for six decades, a strong voice and smiling face, unashamedly telling the story of the resilience of Indigenous people through her songs, writing and art.

Now, in a five-episode podcast launching on National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21, CBC Podcasts is bringing listeners the singer/songwriter’s own story with Buffy.

“To understand Buffy’s story, you have to understand the Indigenous experience,” says podcast host Falen Johnson.

Mohawk and Tuscarora (Bear Clan) from Six Nations of the Grand River territory, Johnson is also the co-host of CBC Podcasts’ The Secret Life of Canada with Leah Simone Bowen. She guest-hosted CBC Radio’s UNRESERVED for the 2020/21 season. Johnson is a playwright, a writer and was named one of Maclean’s 20 to watch in 2020.

When approached by CBC to host this podcast, she says a question the producing team asked her was what does Sainte-Marie’s story mean to this moment that we’re in? Johnson’s response was: ‘What moment?’

“Because this moment is not different from any other moment for me. Before the graves of children, it was the inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, and before that it was the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and before that it was Burnt Church, and before that it was Ipperwash, and before that it was the Oka Crisis.

“There is no moment for Indigenous people. I don’t feel like I'm in a moment. I feel I’m in a life and these are the cards I've been dealt, and I can decide how to play them.”

Instead, the question Johnson asked herself when preparing to interview Sainte-Marie is what it means to be a public-facing Indigenous woman.

“That was the question for me going into this. How do you handle the responsibility and not compromise your values, continue to speak your mind and also push the bar forward?” thought Johnson. This is what Sainte-Marie has done for Indigenous people across the world.

“How do you remain positive, unjaded, open-hearted, kind and with boundless energy? As much as I want to be like Buffy, I don’t know if anyone ever could because she just feels like a special kind of unicorn creature.”

From 1964, Sainte-Marie was advocating for Indigenous people’s rights, beginning with her first album It’s My Way! Sainte-Marie sang of genocide in the song “Now That the Buffalo’s Gone.” Even now it’s a struggle to have people accept the term genocide in regards to Canadian policies and energies to destroy Indigenous peoples, Johnson says, but Sainte-Marie was “fearlessly herself.”

Sainte-Marie spoke openly about addiction as well. Johnson says she ordered vintage magazines from Etsy and from eBay to show Sainte-Marie her earliest interviews.

“I asked: ‘Do you remember this? I can’t believe you were able to talk about being addicted to codeine in 1965 and to not be afraid to, because even now as Indigenous people there is a brush we are painted with in terms of addiction and substance’.”

In 1965 she said ‘I got addicted to codeine because a doctor intentionally overprescribed me. And I’m saying that here so that other people know.’

As an 81-year-old, Saint-Marie has been telling her story for many years and, as Johnson surmises, is comfortable in its telling. But part of the purpose of this podcast was to delve a little deeper and find out what might have inspired her work.

“She has a narrative, like we all do, so the thing that we wanted to do was match her narrative against the context of what was happening in the world. Because that is where the tension lies. So, if you look at Buffy’s life and what she was doing, she’s writing her albums, she’s on Sesame Street, she’s being blacklisted, she’s writing the first album to be delivered over a modem. But what was happening in the world at that time?”

The podcast covers the multi-faceted life of Sainte-Marie, the genres she’s been a part of—and sometimes created—and the strength and resilience she has exhibited.

“You can’t pin down one style. You can’t pin down one sound. She’s fearless in terms of her creativity,” Johnson says.

“I think sometimes it’s easy to become hindered by success, like ‘this worked so this is what I’m going to do’, but that’s just never been the way that she’s operated. She was in the folk scene in the ‘60s and hanging around Greenwich Village with Bob Dylan and helping Joni Mitchell get her start. Hanging out with all those folkies, which was a pretty misogynistic scene at times too.”

After that? She stepped away from her folk roots and entered into electronic music in 1969, pushing her vocals through a synthesizer before that was common. Sainte-Marie played country music, rock, sampled powwow in disco, and co-wrote an Academy Award winning song.

Johnson hopes this will cause listeners to ask the question what it means to see yourself.

“For an Indigenous person to imagine a future, that future can only sometimes be understood when you can see yourself. When you can see that someone has lit a path in front of you and that there is a possibility for you to pick up a guitar, play the piano, go be a movie star, write a book, write poetry, make a podcast, be a broadcaster, be a journalist, to be all of the things. Because if we don't see those examples, it’s so hard to imagine our futures.”

Podcast episodes will be released weekly beginning June 21 and can be listened to at https://www.cbc.ca/listen/cbc-podcasts/1064-buffy.

Windspeaker.com

By Rebecca Medel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com, Windspeaker.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: team, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Kuzmenko has committed to sign with the NHL team when free agency opens July 13. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted earlier Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver, and Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League i

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • Nighthawks stay hot with win over BlackJacks

    The Guelph Nighthawks have started to find their groove. Guelph (5-3) outscored Ottawa in the final three quarters of the game to secure their fourth win in a row by a score of 83-73 as AJ Lawson drilled a top of the key three-pointer in Elam Ending to get the win. The Nighthawks were led by Lawson who dropped 23 including shooting 4 of 12 from three. Ahmed Hill and TJ Lall also chipped in with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Ottawa (1-5) is now on a two-game losing skid and is also 0-3 at home

  • Hernandez and Gurriel help Blue Jays rally past Yankees 10-9; Toronto avoids sweep

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez pounded his chest as he rounded the bases at Rogers Centre, celebrating his go-ahead three-run home run. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., whose grand slam had brought Toronto to within a run, cheered him on from the top step of the Blue Jays dugout. Their big bats were the difference on Sunday as the Blue Jays rallied past the New York Yankees 10-9 on Sunday in a statement victory for Toronto. The win snapped New York's nine-game streak and helped the Blue Jays avoid a three-game

  • Whitecaps, York United set to clash in Canadian Championship semi finals

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini says his Vancouver Whitecaps are on the cusp of playing their biggest game so far this year. The 'Caps are set to host York United on Wednesday in the semifinal of the Canadian Championship. "We're not Real Madrid, that we win a trophy every year. So when there's the possibility to win something, that's the reason why it's so important," said Sartini, the team's head coach. "It’s the most important game of the year so far.” Vancouver is looking to make the final for the

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Kuemper pulled after allowing 5 goals in Avs' 6-2 loss

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Colorado not only failed to take a stranglehold in the Stanley Cup Final after a 6-2 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 3 Monday night, but also wound up with goaltending questions. Darcy Kuemper, after rarely being tested in a 7-0 win in Game 2 Saturday night that put the Avalanche up 2-0 in the series, was pulled midway through the second after giving up five goals on 22 shots. Kuemper left Game 1 of the Western Conference Final against Edmonton with an upper-body injury and was repl

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58

  • Gibson outduels Harris as Bandits narrowly edge Shooting Stars

    The Fraser Valley Bandits defeated the Scarborough Shooting Stars in a 92-89 nail-biter on Saturday at the Langley Events Centre. Shane Gibson put on a show for the Bandits, leading the team with 29 points and eight rebounds to help Fraser Valley (5-2) snap the Shooting Stars' three-game winning streak. The Bandits jumped out to a 27-18 lead after the first quarter, but Scarborough (4-4) closed the gap in the second and third quarters to enter the final frame down just one. After entering the El

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Makar has accident with drone during video shoot in practice

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar luckily escaped injury when he had a run-in with a drone during practice on Friday.

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard breaks record with gold-medal swim at Para worlds

    Aurélie Rivard can't be stopped. The Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., native won gold in the women's S10 100-metre freestyle at the Para swimming world championships on Friday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard touched in a championship-record time of 59.43 seconds and was the only competitor to crack the one-minute mark. But hasn't all been easy for the superstar swimming at worlds though. She was forced to pull out of the 400m freestyle just 48 hours earlier. "I really pushed through to be able to be

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless