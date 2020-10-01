Podcast: Game 1 of the Finals did not go well for the Heat. How will it respond?

Game 1 of the NBA Finals did not go well for the Miami Heat, and that’s an understatement.

Not only did the Heat suffer its most lopsided defeat of the postseason in a 116-98 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers to open the NBA Finals on Wednesday at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, but two Heat starters were also injured in the game.

Guard Goran Dragic suffered a torn left plantar fascia, and his status for the rest of the series is still up in the air. And center Bam Adebayo exited the contest in the third quarter because of a strained left shoulder, the same arm that looked to be bothering him the Eastern Conference finals.

On the latest episode of the Heat Check podcast, David Wilson and Anthony Chiang, the Miami Herald’s Heat beat writer, are once again joined by Associated Press NBA writer Tim Reynolds to break down everything surrounding Game 1.

What do the injuries mean for the Heat moving forward?

Besides the injuries, what went wrong for the Heat on the court Wednesday?

Can the Heat bounce back and make this a competitive series?

Chiang, Reynolds and Wilson closed the episode with their updated predictions for the Finals, and tried to offer some perspective after the Heat’s rough start to the series.