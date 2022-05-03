Podcast: Future of Abortion Part 2 | Church

HOLLAND, MI - MARCH 5, 2022: An anti-abortion sign sits off a country road not far from the home of Bryan and Christy Berghoef who run the more liberal Holland United Church of Christ on March 5, 2022 in Holland, Michigan.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

In anticipation of the Supreme Court making its landmark abortion decision this summer and very likely undoing Roe vs. Wade, The Times is looking at the issue from a number of perspectives. Today, we’ll tell the complicated story of how evangelicals mobilized around restricting abortion — and one women’s place in it all.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times national correspondent Jaweed Kaleem

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.