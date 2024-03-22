Podcast: Final thoughts on Justin Fields as Caleb Williams watch commences

The Chicago Bears finally made their quarterback decision, trading Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick.

The move didn’t really come as a surprise considering all signs have been pointing toward the Bears drafting Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall, although the compensation (and the lack of a market) certainly did.

Fields wasn’t dealt a fair hand in Chicago, but the Bears also couldn’t afford to pass up on a potential generational talent in Williams — along with resetting the rookie quarterback clock.

Host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanO_Leary) and Alyssa Barbieri (@AlyssaBarbieri) shared their final thoughts on Justin Fields, look ahead to the Caleb Williams era, and discuss some of free agency’s biggest moves, including the Keenan Allen trade and locking down cornerback Jaylon Johnson to a long-term extension, on the latest episode of the Bears Wire Podcast!

