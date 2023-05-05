Podcast: Our favorite Miami moments at the NFL Draft. And impact of UM’s latest transfer

Three Miami Hurricanes found new homes in the 2023 NFL Draft over the weekend to keep Miami’s long NFL Draft streak alive and also shine a spotlight on what the Hurricanes still are lacking.

The good for Miami is it probably even exceeded expectations for the number of players most prognosticators expected to be drafted. The bad is the Hurricanes once again went without a first-round pick and only had one player selected during the first two days of the Draft.

On a new episode of the Eye on the U podcast, David Wilson and Susan Miller Degnan, the Miami Herald’s Hurricanes beat writer, dive into the landing spots for cornerbacks Tyrique Stevenson and DJ Ivey, and tight end Will Mallory.

Stevenson led the way as a second-round pick by the Bears last week, Mallory went to the Colts in Round 5 last Friday and Ivey provided a nice, pleasant surprise for Miami fans when the Bengals took him in the seventh and final round Saturday.

Stevenson and Mallory were locks to get picked, but there was no guarantee about Ivey, so the Hurricanes technically exceeded expectations. Still, the 2023 Draft was another reminder that the Hurricanes need to get back to producing first-round talents if they want to compete at the highest level.

There were some great moments peppered throughout, though: Miami legend Devin Hester got to announce Chicago’s pick of Stevenson, Mallory gets to have annual divisional matchups against former teammate Brevin Jordan when Indianapolis faces the Texans and coach Mario Cristobal was clearly fired up to see Ivey get picked at all.

To wrap things up, there’s a little bit of transfer portal news with cornerback Jaden Davis transferring from Oklahoma to Miami on Monday. Davis, who was a star at St. Thomas Aquinas and starter for the Sooners, fills a major need for the Hurricanes, but Miami shouldn’t be done trying to add more talent via transfer.

As always, thanks for listening and please continue to rate, review and subscribe on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.