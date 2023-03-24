Podcast: For an encore, Markquis Nowell will try to take Kansas State to a Final Four

Behind another astonishing performance from point guard Markquis Nowell, Kansas State outlasted Michigan State in overtime and has advanced to the Elite Eight, one step away from the Final Four.

On today’s SportsBeat KC podcast, beat writer Kellis Robinett and columnist Vahe Gregorian break down the edge-of-your-seat East Regional semifinal, and center to it all was Nowell, who set an NCAA Tournament record with 19 assists to go along with his 20 points.

Nowell’s final two assists won the game. His lob pass to Keyontae Johnson from distance was finished with a back-to-the-basket slam to break a tie, and his in-bounds pass to Ismael Massoud on a clever play led to the breathing-room jumper.

Great stuff all around from Nowell and the Wildcats who, with a victory over Florida Atlantic on Saturday, will reach the Final Four for the first time since 1964.

