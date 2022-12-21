Podcast: Can the Dolphins lock up a playoff spot with three games remaining?

The Dolphins are in the midst of a three-game losing streak but have a clear path to the postseason by beating the Patriots and Jets in Weeks 17 and 18. Before those divisional matchups, though, the team returns to Hard Rock Stadium to host a Christmas Day Game against the Packers.

In this week’s Dolphins In Depth podcast, Daniel Oyefusi and David Neal discuss Miami’s loss to the Bills and whether the team can secure a playoff spot.