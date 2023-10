The Dolphins are 5-1 for the first time since 2002 but face a tough test against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

Elsewhere, the team could be getting a big boost soon. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey is reportedly returning to practice Wednesday, less than three months after he underwent meniscus surgery.

In this week’s Dolphins In Depth podcast, Daniel Oyefusi and David Neal discuss Ramsey’s return and Miami’s game against the Eagles.