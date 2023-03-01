Podcast: Discussing McDaniel’s comments at NFL Scouting Combine and more

Daniel Oyefusi
Darron Cummings/AP

Dolphins’ top decision-makers are in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine, taking a look a the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. Head coach MIke McDaniel spoke to reporters on Tuesday, touching on the upcoming decision to exercise Tua Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option and Byron Jones’ recent tweets, among other topics.

In this week’s Dolphins In Depth podcast, Daniel Oyefusi and David Neal discuss McDaniel’s comments at the combine and more.

