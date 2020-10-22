This podcast delivers bite-sized life advice in 30 minutes

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

While there are plenty of great self-help books out there, sometimes you just need someone to tell you like it is out loud. And if you could use some life advice (after this year, couldn’t we all?), then you might want to queue up author, host and motivational speaker Mel Robbin’s podcast.

“Start Here with Mel Robbins” is one of Audible Original’s podcasts and it offers advice on some of life’s most stress-inducing topics: “Anxiety, money, family, career, emotional eating, relationships — whatever life is throwing at you, Mel gives you the tools you need to tackle the hardest part: That first step.”

Listen now: Start Here with Mel Robbins

View photos Credit: Amazon More

You can think of this podcast like a heart to heart or a pep talk with a very honest friend. So if you’ve been in need of some wise words and sage advice lately, set aside 30 minutes or less of your day and tune in. Think of this as your own form of meditation or self-care.

Listeners can access Robbins’ podcast on Audible. And as always, you can try Audible Plus or Audible Premium Plus for free for 30 days when you take advantage of the service’s free trial options. No matter which plan you choose, you’ll get “unlimited listening to select audiobooks, Audible Originals, podcasts, wellness programs and more.”

Looking for more of Mel Robbins? Shop her book below!

View photos Credit: Amazon More

If you liked this piece, you might like to read the celebrity memoirs that are available on Audible right now.

More from In The Know:

Pet parents prepare dog for new furry sibling with stuffed animal

10 editor-approved black combat boots to edge up your winter wardrobe

Foodies are obsessed with this hot honey you can put on anything

Outer Banks’ star Madison Bailey reveals her beauty must-have and talks season 2

The post This podcast delivers bite-sized life advice in 30 minutes appeared first on In The Know.