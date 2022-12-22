Podcast: Chiefs will play in Buffalo-type weather to keep pace with the Bills

The Chiefs will look to keep pace with the Buffalo Bills in the AFC West playoff race when they meet the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs and Bills own 11-3 records but the Bills won the matchup earlier this season, so the Chiefs must finish with a better record to capture the No. 1 seed.

We discuss the playoff picture, Harrison Butker’s kicking woes, the potential return of Mecole Hardman and much more on today’s SportsBeat KC podcast with beat writers Jesse Newell and Herbie Teope and columnist Vahe Gregorian.

Also, the Pro Bowl rosters have been announced and seven Chiefs were selected. Any obvious snubs? Oh, and the temperature at kickoff could be in single digits.

