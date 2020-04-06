Podcast: Bulls interested in Raptors GM Bobby Webster

Welcome to Raptors Over Everything, a Yahoo Sports Canada podcast covering the latest developments regarding the Toronto Raptors. Find the show on iTunes, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Host William Lou provides a daily summary of how COVID-19 is affecting the Raptors and the NBA at large.

- Bulls request permission to interview Raptors GM Bobby Webster

- Masai Ujiri contends Oakland cop assaulted him

- Nick Nurse commits to coaching Team Canada in 2021

- Raptors players remain bored

