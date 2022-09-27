Podcast: Best-selling author and former Star columnist Joe Posnanski joins Royals, baseball conversation

Best-selling author and former Star columnist Joe Posnanski covered the bases talking Royals and baseball with beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnists Vahe Gregorian and Sam McDowell. The Dayton Moore firing, Buck O’Neil entering the Hall of Fame, baseball’s rules changes for next year were all topics.

So was this Royals team. It’s the final 1 1/2 weeks of the major league season and the Royals played well enough in the previous couple of weeks to avoid losing 100 games this season. But how does the future shape up with a young lineup?

And Posnanski remembers the time The Star picked its All-Metro baseball team and placed Fort Osage slugger Albert Pujols on the second team.

