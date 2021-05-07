New podcast aims to support pregnant women who face more barriers amid pandemic

Déborah Herritt Koumoutsidis is a massage therapist in Lakeshore who specializes in pregnancy and women's health. She's starting a podcast, sharing stories of women who are pregnant so that others can feel more comfortable about the experience — especially during the pandemic. (Submitted by Déborah Herritt Koumoutsidis - image credit)

A massage therapist who specializes in helping women during their pregnancy is starting a podcast because she says some women are not getting the support they want or need, especially during the pandemic.

Déborah Herritt Koumoutsidis, a pelvic floor massage therapist who clients include women who are pregnant and have recently given birth, is also a certified doula — someone who helps navigate the logistics and emotions of pregnancy.

"Over the years of listening to women and taking care of their bodies and sometimes being a holding space for them in the delivery room, I'm recognizing there's a lot of women that are left out of finding the care that they need," she said.

According to Koumoutsidis, women are underrepresented in research studies, which makes sense, she adds, considering a women is less likely to sign her body up for research purposes while pregnant.

But for women who are struggling with pregnancy, reading the results of a research study may not be the most accessible option. Instead, she said, it's important that women simply share their stories with one another so that they "have the answers to a lot of the issues that we have."

Right now, she's providing education to women through her private practice in Lakeshore called Pelvic Love, but she said it's a small operation and she can't keep up with all of the questions she gets.

"So I wanted a bigger platform so that I could get the message out to more people."

Hospitals in Ontario require women to wear masks while in the delivery room — something Koumoutsidis says can be very uncomfortable for women in the moments leading up to giving birth. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

The pandemic has brought with it a lot of stress and worry — and being pregnant doesn't help with those emotions, Koumoutsidis said.

The biggest concern she's hearing is that many women are finding it uncomfortable to mask up in the moments leading up to delivering a baby. The province mandates that women must wear a mask while in the delivery room but can remove it during the "hard part" of labour.

But different health-care workers can have varied definitions of that, Koumoutsidis said.

"Who gets to decide who the 'hard part' is? Me, you, the woman, the nurse, the OB [obstetrician], who gets to decide?"

That's just one example of the confusion that pregnant women face when delivery a baby, Koumoutsidis said, adding the reduced number of support persons allowed to visit in the hospital due to COVID-19 only encourages more stress.

Nour Hachem-Fawaz said that's what happened when she gave birth to her second child back in February. Koumoutsidis was her doula when she gave birth so the two were permitted to be in the delivery room together.

Nour Hachem-Fawaz, left, says she hopes the podcast helps people learn about the issues women face prior to, during and after giving birth. (Darrin Di Carlo/CBC)

"She validated my fear. She validated my insecurities. She validated every single stage of my pregnancy — and that matters," said Hachem-Fawaz, adding her two pregnancies were very different from one another since only one of them happened during the pandemic.

For Hachem-Fawaz, Koumoutsidis was able to provide her with the right questions to ask and explain the information she needs to know so that she makes informed decisions in all stages of her pregnancy to ensure she has a healthy delivery.

But that's not something all women are able to have.

I'm looking for women who are willing to be honest and really vulnerable and share their stories of finding the care that they need... - Déborah Herritt Koumoutsidis

"I want her to gift people what she gifted me — and that's a voice. That's knowledge, understanding and the ability to advocate for the care that they want," said Hachem-Fawaz.

"After I delivered [my second child], I said to her, 'I really do feel a lot of the information you give me needs to be given to all women that are going through this."

Koumoutsidis said her podcast — which releases its first episode on Mother's Day — will discuss "a little bit of everything."

"I'm looking for women who are willing to be honest and really vulnerable and share their stories of finding the care that they need, whether that's for postpartum care or pelvic floor care, which is still very taboo in our country," she said, adding she hopes to highlight positive pregnancy stories as well.

"I hope that listeners learn that with all the talk of women supporting each other, that we actually step up to the plate and make that happen, that we can lean on one another and just show everyone how powerful our gender can be — and that starts with giving birth."

The podcast, called "Tend and Befriend," will be available wherever you get your podcasts.