Pod Save America Co-Host Tommy Vietor Welcomes Baby Girl Nearly One Year After Loss of Daughter

Tommy Vietor

Tommy Vietor/Instagram (2)

Tommy Vietor and wife Hanna are welcoming a new member to the family and reflecting on the "worst and best year of our lives."

On Tuesday, the Pod Saves America co-host revealed on Instagram that he and his wife welcomed a baby girl, Lisette Louise Vietor, on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

"After a few scary days and nights in the NICU, our perfect little girl is now happy and home with us," the podcaster revealed. "Some of you might be thinking, 'What? You guys were pregnant??' Trust me, we were as surprised as you are."

Vietor, 42, shared that his wife "miraculously" got pregnant just a few months after they suffered a pregnancy loss with their daughter Margot at 24 weeks.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: 'Pod Save America' Co-Host Tommy Vietor Shares Loss of Daughter at 24 Weeks in Heartbreaking Post

"We are eternally gratefully [sic] to the team at Cedars-Sinai for taking care of us. Doctors are great, but the nurses are angels," he acknowledged.

"This has been both the worst and best year of our lives," Vietor added. "We still think about and miss Margot every day."

"The strength Hanna has shown in the face of endless procedures and unimaginable loss will never cease to amaze me, but we survived it all because we have the kindest, most loving family and friends imaginable," he continued. "We are so excited for you to meet Lizzy. We think she's pretty cute."

The former spokesperson for President Barack Obama shared the heartbreaking news of the couple's pregnancy loss in January.

tommy vietor baby girl

tommy vietor/ instagram

"On Thursday, January 27th our baby girl arrived into this world after only 24 weeks. A knot in her umbilical robbed her of nutrients and us of our future together," he wrote alongside photos on Instagram of the couple with their daughter. "We are so blessed and grateful for the hours we had to stare at her, kiss her, and hold her in our arms."

Story continues

"She is perfect. Delicate little hands. Big goofy feet. Hanna's dark hair and olive skin. We are now home from the hospital, hearts and plans for the future shattered into pieces, without our baby girl. But she is part of us, and we will love and honor our daughter forever. We wish you could have met her," he continued.

Later, Vietor concluded, "We know this is going to get worse before it gets better, so Hanna and I are going to step away from the world for a while, seek a lot of help, and try to put each other back together."

"I am in awe of Hanna's strength, and have never loved her more. We are so grateful to our friends and family and are surrounded by love."